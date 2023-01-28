ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago news roundup: PPP fraud uncovered in Chicago, informant reveals $100K bounty on FBG Duck and more

By Chicago Sun-Times (IL)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
CHICAGO, IL
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
106.9 KROC

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

Chicago man sentenced to 30 months behind bars for fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Chicago man is behind bars after his role in a conspiracy to commit fraud causing millions in losses to the Grand Traverse Band (GTB) of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. 66-year-old Britan Douglas Groom from Chicago was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

Tension rises as Amazon delays opening West Side warehouse

For the past several months residents of Chicago’s West Side have driven and walked past a massive 140,000 square foot warehouse on the corner of Division and Kostner wondering when the Amazon facility would open and begin offering employment to folks in the neighborhood. When the project was first...
CHICAGO, IL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy