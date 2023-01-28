Chicago news roundup: PPP fraud uncovered in Chicago, informant reveals $100K bounty on FBG Duck and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
MyStateline.com
Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, following federal convictions in two courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades. Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse …. A Chicago prosecutor said Monday that she's dropping sex-abuse...
Gianno Caldwell unloads on Lori Lightfoot partying in Chicago streets: 'Dancing on my brother's grave'
Fox News political analyst slams Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's dancing video as crime soars in the city where his little brother Christian was killed last year.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Lori Lightfoot ripped for dancing in street as crime soars: 'Marie Antoinette of America's mayors'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot garnered intense criticism for dancing at a Lunar New Year parade as crime skyrockets throughout The Windy City.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Man sentenced in $1.1M fraud against Grand Traverse Band
Record-Eagle, The (Traverse City, MI) Feb. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A Chicago lawyer was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a fraudulent economic development scheme that cost the. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. more than. $1.1 million. . After the prison term,
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
WILX-TV
Chicago man sentenced to 30 months behind bars for fraud
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Chicago man is behind bars after his role in a conspiracy to commit fraud causing millions in losses to the Grand Traverse Band (GTB) of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. 66-year-old Britan Douglas Groom from Chicago was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his...
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
wjol.com
Cook Co. Dropping Charges Against R. Kelly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is dropping charges against R. Kelly. Foxx’s office charged the singer with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges involving four victims in 2019. Foxx says they decided not to pursue the case since Kelly is already facing decades in prison on separate federal convictions in Brooklyn and Chicago. The R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Chicago.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
Austin Weekly News
Tension rises as Amazon delays opening West Side warehouse
For the past several months residents of Chicago’s West Side have driven and walked past a massive 140,000 square foot warehouse on the corner of Division and Kostner wondering when the Amazon facility would open and begin offering employment to folks in the neighborhood. When the project was first...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 4