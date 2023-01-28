Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Republicans, Joe Manchin set sights on tanking Biden's climate friendly 401(k) rules
Washington Times, The (DC) Republicans in Congress are seeking to scuttle new rules from the Biden administration that allow retirement fund managers to consider climate change and other factors that conservative critics call "woke capitalism." House and. Senate Republicans. plan to file a Congressional Review Act resolution to force a...
Republican-led panel targets COVID relief dollars for review
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that. established in the early days of the pandemic. And more than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges. But that's just the...
Trump administration ‘neglected’ California’s efforts to combat unemployment fraud, EDD head says
President Donald Trump’s administration “neglected” state efforts to combat domestic and foreign criminals collecting billions of dollars fraudulently from overwhelmed unemployment systems, California’s. Employment Development. Director said Monday. swung back hard against allegations by Rep. , R- Ky. , that. California. has done a poor job...
COVID in California: Biden to end pandemic emergency declarations in May
Jan. 30— As pandemic signs continue in a positive direction— three years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency— low coronavirus levels now are being recorded throughout the Bay Area. The White House statement from the Office of Management and Budget came in response to two pieces of legislation by House Republicans seeking to end both…
Latest Study on Specialty Insurance Market hints a True Blockbuster | Hanover Insurance, China Life, XL Group
Get Specialty Insurance Market analysis, key vendors & competitive scenario of the market prepared using market research tools such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Global Specialty Insurance Market Report from. AMA Research. highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns &...
Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. "The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money
Nashville Medical News (TN) Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance industry had long feared...
Medicare Advantage plans overcharged government hundreds of millions, get to hang onto the money
The health insurance industry had long feared that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. would demand repayment of billions of dollars in overcharges that Medicare Advantage health plans received going as far back as 2011. But, in a surprise action, the agency says it will require next to nothing from insurers for any excess payments they got from 2011 through 2017. Getty Images.
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll – and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with.
Planned Parenthood: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Steps to Expand Access to Birth Control
The Biden-Harris administration proposed new regulations expanding access to birth control coverage without cost-sharing through employer-sponsored and university student health insurance plans, as required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If finalized, these rules would reverse a policy issued during the previous administration, which allows many employers to deny birth control coverage by citing moral objections. Although employers may continue to refuse to directly provide coverage for religious reasons, the proposed regulations seek to create a new pathway for patients insured through their plans to receive contraception coverage.
