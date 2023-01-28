ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Trump administration ‘neglected’ California’s efforts to combat unemployment fraud, EDD head says

President Donald Trump’s administration “neglected” state efforts to combat domestic and foreign criminals collecting billions of dollars fraudulently from overwhelmed unemployment systems, California’s. Employment Development. Director said Monday. swung back hard against allegations by Rep. , R- Ky. , that. California. has done a poor job...
Latest Study on Specialty Insurance Market hints a True Blockbuster | Hanover Insurance, China Life, XL Group

Get Specialty Insurance Market analysis, key vendors & competitive scenario of the market prepared using market research tools such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Global Specialty Insurance Market Report from. AMA Research. highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns &...
Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. "The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
Medicare Advantage plans overcharged government hundreds of millions, get to hang onto the money

The health insurance industry had long feared that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. would demand repayment of billions of dollars in overcharges that Medicare Advantage health plans received going as far back as 2011. But, in a surprise action, the agency says it will require next to nothing from insurers for any excess payments they got from 2011 through 2017. Getty Images.
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll – and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with.
Planned Parenthood: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Steps to Expand Access to Birth Control

The Biden-Harris administration proposed new regulations expanding access to birth control coverage without cost-sharing through employer-sponsored and university student health insurance plans, as required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If finalized, these rules would reverse a policy issued during the previous administration, which allows many employers to deny birth control coverage by citing moral objections. Although employers may continue to refuse to directly provide coverage for religious reasons, the proposed regulations seek to create a new pathway for patients insured through their plans to receive contraception coverage.
