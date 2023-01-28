Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children

Read full article on original website
Related
Following Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher's Efforts, Biden Administration Takes Action To Protect Families from Losing Health Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Following the letter (TX-07) sent with her colleagues to. announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to protect families from losing health insurance. Medicaid and. Children's Health Insurance Program. beneficiaries who are set to lose health insurance because of the Medicaid continuous enrollment condition will qualify...
Georgia House aims to ease health insurance costs on schools
—House budget writers in Georgia want to shift $100 million into the state employee health plan to reduce the sting of health insurance premium increases for public school districts. The Republican governor's $1 billion plan to give property tax rebates to homeowners would cost $100 million less than Kemp previously estimated, said House Appropriations…
Strong Bipartisan Majority of Senators Agree: Strengthen Medicare Advantage for America's Seniors and People with Disabilities
(R-WV) - sent a letter today to. (CMS) with a clear message: Protect and strengthen Medicare Advantage (MA) for the more than 30 million seniors and people with disabilities who depend on it for their health and financial well-being. This letter was sent ahead of the MA Advance Rate Notice, expected to be issued by CMS on.
Affordable Care Act's no-cost contraception rule would be bolstered under Biden move
the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. , said the proposal aims to "protect and promote" access to contraception and reproductive health care services.Getty Images. WASHINGTON. The Biden administration has unveiled a proposal to bolster no-cost contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act, in a...
Planned Parenthood: Biden-Harris Administration Takes Steps to Expand Access to Birth Control
The Biden-Harris administration proposed new regulations expanding access to birth control coverage without cost-sharing through employer-sponsored and university student health insurance plans, as required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If finalized, these rules would reverse a policy issued during the previous administration, which allows many employers to deny birth control coverage by citing moral objections. Although employers may continue to refuse to directly provide coverage for religious reasons, the proposed regulations seek to create a new pathway for patients insured through their plans to receive contraception coverage.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
Biden administration seeks to strengthen insurance birth control requirements
KSTU-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that it says would give more women access to free birth control. "If this rule is finalized, individuals who have health plans that would otherwise be subject to the ACA preventive services requirements but have not covered contraceptive services because of a moral or religious objection, would now have access," said.
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll – and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with.
Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money
Nashville Medical News (TN) Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance industry had long feared...
Coalition Introduces New Crime and Fiduciary Liability Insurance Coverage
Digitally-enabled Executive Risks products help protect businesses from fast-moving risks; make customizing management liability coverage easier and quicker for brokers. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the addition of. Crime and Fiduciary Liability Insurance. coverage provided through a collaboration with. Zurich American Insurance Company. to...
Health Net Helps Californians Keep Their Healthcare Coverage with 'Review to Renew' Campaign as Medi-Cal Redetermination Resumes April 1, 2023
Medi-Cal partners, Health Net is committed to ensuring Californians have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. In line with its mission, Health Net announced today the launch of its Review to Renew campaign, which will provide. Medi-Cal members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines to maintain...
Insurance lobby blasts Medicare Advantage audit rule
"Our view remains unchanged: This rule is unlawful and fatally flawed, and it should have been withdrawn instead of finalized," AHIP CEO Matt Eyles said in a statement. The HHS Office of Inspector General, which serves as a watchdog over the program, has alleged that plans attempt to "game the system" by finding ways to boost member risk scores. Following the rule…
Feds expect $4.7B in fraud penalties Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
WASHINGTON - The Biden administration estimates that it could collect as much as. from insurance companies with newer and tougher penalties for submitting improper charges on the taxpayers' tab for Medicare Advantage care. Federal watchdogs have been sounding the alarm for years about questionable charges on the government's private version...
COVID in California: Biden to end pandemic emergency declarations in May
Jan. 30— As pandemic signs continue in a positive direction— three years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency— low coronavirus levels now are being recorded throughout the Bay Area. The White House statement from the Office of Management and Budget came in response to two pieces of legislation by House Republicans seeking to end both…
Republican-led panel targets COVID relief dollars for review
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that. established in the early days of the pandemic. And more than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges. But that's just the...
FDIC Official Sign and Advertising Requirements, False Advertising, Misrepresentation of Insured Status, and Misuse of the FDIC's Name or Logo; Extension of Comment Period
Notice of proposed rulemaking; extension of comment period. CFR Part: "12 CFR Part 328" RIN Number: "RIN 3064-AF26" a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) seeking comment on proposed changes to the. FDIC's. regulations relating to the. FDIC's. official sign, the. FDIC's. official advertising statement, and misrepresentations of deposit insurance coverage....
Humana Announces Senior Leadership Appointments
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Leading health insurer and health care services company,. . (NYSE: HUM) has hired health care industry veteran. , M.D., MBA, to lead its health care services business, CenterWell, the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health services, and fourth largest pharmacy benefit manager in the.
House approves bill protecting life insurance payouts from bankruptcy
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Friday to exempt life insurance payouts from being taken during bankruptcy proceedings. House Bill 2221 advanced on a 78-12 vote, with 10 delegates absent. It now goes to the Senate. The bill would exempt from bankruptcy any...
Could you cope with long-term care costs?
Chester County Press (Oxford, PA) We all want to stay healthy and live independently throughout our retirement years. Unfortunately, that won't be possible for some of us, so it's a good idea to be prepared for healthrelated challenges - such as the need for long-term care. As you may know,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0