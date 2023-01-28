Key committee approves Vermilion's bill supporting health coverage for low-income children

The Biden-Harris administration proposed new regulations expanding access to birth control coverage without cost-sharing through employer-sponsored and university student health insurance plans, as required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If finalized, these rules would reverse a policy issued during the previous administration, which allows many employers to deny birth control coverage by citing moral objections. Although employers may continue to refuse to directly provide coverage for religious reasons, the proposed regulations seek to create a new pathway for patients insured through their plans to receive contraception coverage.

