13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Atatiana Jefferson's sister Amber Carr dies 'surrounded by family'
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman killed by former police officer Aaron Dean, has died. Amber Carr, 33, was a mother of two. One of her sons was in the room playing video games with Jefferson when she was fatally shot."She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition," family attorney Lee Merritt shared.Following Jefferson's death in 2019, her mother, father, and now her sister have all passed away.
Missing teen Adriana Davidson, 15, is found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing from Ann Arbor school
A MISSING 15-year-old has been found dead three days after she vanished from school, her family has revealed in a heartbreaking video. Adriana Davidson, known as Addy, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, was reported missing on Saturday at around 12am after she failed to return home from Pioneer High School. On...
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Pennsylvania woman sentenced in elderly fraud case
VALLEY VIEW - A woman accused of scamming approximately $80,000 from the bank account of an elderly couple was sentenced in Schuylkill in January. According to a docket sheet on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System's website, Amanda Krammes, 43, of Valley View, received sentences after pleading no contest to charges of Identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County Court on Jan. 12, The court sentenced Krammes to 6 to 23 months in prison for the identity theft charge while receiving a sentence of three to 12 months for the forgery charges, Krammes was also sentenced to three years probation for access device fraud and two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
Accused of killing his mother over millionaire inheritance also allegedly murdered his grandfather
Vermont resident Nathan Carman, 29, is accused of conspiring to inherit millions of dollars. He pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut. Carman's grandfather, John Chakalos, was shot and killed in his Windsor, Connecticut, home in 2013.
Salem man pleads guilty to wire fraud related to COVID-19 pandemic
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in...
