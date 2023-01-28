ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Atatiana Jefferson's sister Amber Carr dies 'surrounded by family'

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman killed by former police officer Aaron Dean, has died. Amber Carr, 33, was a mother of two. One of her sons was in the room playing video games with Jefferson when she was fatally shot."She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition," family attorney Lee Merritt shared.Following Jefferson's death in 2019, her mother, father, and now her sister have all passed away. ⁣⁣⁣
InsuranceNewsNet

Pennsylvania woman sentenced in elderly fraud case

VALLEY VIEW - A woman accused of scamming approximately $80,000 from the bank account of an elderly couple was sentenced in Schuylkill in January. According to a docket sheet on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System's website, Amanda Krammes, 43, of Valley View, received sentences after pleading no contest to charges of Identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County Court on Jan. 12, The court sentenced Krammes to 6 to 23 months in prison for the identity theft charge while receiving a sentence of three to 12 months for the forgery charges, Krammes was also sentenced to three years probation for access device fraud and two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
InsuranceNewsNet

Salem man pleads guilty to wire fraud related to COVID-19 pandemic

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

