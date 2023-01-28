Read full article on original website
Leiamarie Jones G
4d ago
Well this speaks volume on how some of these nurses are in the hands of patients that have absolutely no idea on what they are doing !! Honestly they need to be slapped with a class action lawsuit !!!!!!
Florida blimp company exec sentenced to over 5 years in prison for COVID-19 fraud
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA -- Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, Williston, Florida, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Experts weigh in on the state of human trafficking in Florida
Anti-Human trafficking experts said Florida is getting "some things right" in the fight against child/youth sex trafficking, but there is room for improvement.
niceville.com
Thousands of phony nursing diplomas reportedly issued by Florida nursing schools
FLORIDA – An alleged fraudulent Florida nursing diploma scheme has resulted in charges against 25 people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 25 individuals have been charged in the Southern District of Florida for their alleged...
Two Florida doctors guilty in $31 million scheme to bill Medicare for unneeded equipment
A pair of Miami-Dade doctors — orthopedic surgeon and chiropractor. — were found guilty Monday of participating in a network of medical equipment companies that submitted more than. $31 million. of false bills to Medicare for orthotic braces that patients did not need. Miami. federal jurors convicted Alexander, 45,...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
YAHOO!
NJ priest serving life sentence for rape has died. But trauma continues for his victims
A former New Jersey priest who was serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for raping a child has died, authorities said. Romano Ferraro admitted during a Parole Board hearing to sexually abusing "numerous" children and has prompted lawsuits by alleged victims in New Jersey, New York, Missouri and Florida. He served in Catholic parishes in Middlesex County during the 1980s and was eventually removed from the priesthood in 2011.
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
New law reforms Florida's troubled property insurance litigation culture
WASHINGTON – In December, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s legislature responded to Florida’s troubled property insurance litigation environment by enacting a substantial reform package. The provisions in SB 2A are designed to discourage frivolous and expensive insurance litigation that has been driving up the costs of property insurance for everyone in the state. In…
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
NY man sentenced for operating a Ponzi scheme, stole more than $1M
Westchester Rising (Yonkers, NY) New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million.
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to role in buying, selling Medicare beneficiary ID numbers
FLORIDA – A South Florida man has pled guilty to his role in a scheme that involved the buying and selling of millions of Medicare beneficiary identification numbers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Charles William McElwee, 36, pled guilty in...
House approves bill protecting life insurance payouts from bankruptcy
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Friday to exempt life insurance payouts from being taken during bankruptcy proceedings. House Bill 2221 advanced on a 78-12 vote, with 10 delegates absent. It now goes to the Senate. The bill would exempt from bankruptcy any...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
$52 Million Jury Verdict in New Mexico Insurance Bad Faith Lawsuit
McGraw Law, LLC . & Davis Kelin Trial Lawyers, get a. Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company. We celebrate this victory along with the Bonilla and Clark families . . . This verdict sends a strong, clear message that insurance companies . . . must keep their promises to their insureds."
Randall Crater to be sentenced in $6 million cryptocurrency scheme
A New York man convicted of running a cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded investors of. , founded a purported cryptocurrency and virtual payment services company called My Big Coin supposedly headquartered in. Las Vegas. . Carter offered virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, “My Big Coins,” which he fraudulently...
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
villages-news.com
Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers
I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed. market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160
So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.
