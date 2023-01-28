ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leiamarie Jones G
4d ago

Well this speaks volume on how some of these nurses are in the hands of patients that have absolutely no idea on what they are doing !! Honestly they need to be slapped with a class action lawsuit !!!!!!

Florida blimp company exec sentenced to over 5 years in prison for COVID-19 fraud

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA -- Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, Williston, Florida, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WILLISTON, FL
NJ priest serving life sentence for rape has died. But trauma continues for his victims

A former New Jersey priest who was serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for raping a child has died, authorities said. Romano Ferraro admitted during a Parole Board hearing to sexually abusing "numerous" children and has prompted lawsuits by alleged victims in New Jersey, New York, Missouri and Florida. He served in Catholic parishes in Middlesex County during the 1980s and was eventually removed from the priesthood in 2011.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000

If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
FLORIDA STATE
New law reforms Florida's troubled property insurance litigation culture

WASHINGTON – In December, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s legislature responded to Florida’s troubled property insurance litigation environment by enacting a substantial reform package. The provisions in SB 2A are designed to discourage frivolous and expensive insurance litigation that has been driving up the costs of property insurance for everyone in the state. In…
FLORIDA STATE
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
NY man sentenced for operating a Ponzi scheme, stole more than $1M

Westchester Rising (Yonkers, NY) New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers

I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
FLORIDA STATE
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed. market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160

So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.
FLORIDA STATE
