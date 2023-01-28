Read full article on original website
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
10 Homegrown Minnesota Phrases That Baffle Most Americans
"I CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE WORDS COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!" Excuse me? "I'm sorry but I do NOT speak your language!" But it's English. Well, it's English-ish. I may have a small, vaguely-annoying accent. Or a dialect. Or a strange 'twang you just can't place but you immediately want to forget. These things happen.
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
15 Pieces of Advice For People Moving to Minnesota
I've lived in Minnesota my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents. I'm a thoroughbred Minnesotan and I love this state with my whole heart. If you are new to the state, welcome! What took you so long to get here, did you see any deer on the way up, can I get you a beer? Our great state has a lot going on and can take some adjusting to, especially if you are moving from a place that is not in the Midwest. Here is my best advice for people that are new to the state (they can also serve as friendly reminders for people that have been here forever and need a refresher after being stuck in quarantine for so long):
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Survivor Season 44 Has 3 Contestants from Minnesota
Survivor. When someone mentions this show I am actually shocked that it's going on season 44. This is crazy. And what's even crazier is the fact that I haven't watched an entire season of Survivor since the original with the "naked man" who actually won the whole thing. This year...
Where Does Minnesota Rank On Love In 2023’s Best And Worst States For Singles
It’s almost February, which means the countdown for Valentine’s Day is here, and soon love will be in the air. However, many of us will be single during the love month and either looking for or shying away from other singles. If you are looking for other single...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
Rao’s Soup Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Grocery Stores
A labeling error has necessitated a limited recall on a popular brand of premium bottled soups in select states. Sovos Brands Intermediate is voluntarily recalling 16-ounce jars of their Rao's Made For Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken and Gnocchi. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the 32 state recall.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
Massive, game-changing iron air battery farm coming to Minnesota
BECKER, Minn. -- Xcel Energy will soon add iron air batteries to its growing portfolio of renewable energy initiatives after inking a new deal with the Massachusetts-based Form Energy.The batteries are part of a 10 megawatt system designed to store energy for up to 100 hours, an exponentially higher number than the capacity of lithium-ion batteries."We're on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050," Xcel Chairman and CEO Bob Frenzel said. "As we build more renewable energy into our systems, our partnership with Form Energy opens the door to...
hot967.fm
Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child
(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
One Minnesota City, The Best in The Country to Find a Single Man
"All the single ladies, all the single ladies" Sorry, it's all that came to mind when I read an article sharing where all the singles are. According to Thriving Center of Psychology and based off data from the U.S. Census the cities with the most singles include these top 5 cities:
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota
Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
