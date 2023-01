NEW ORLEANS — After obtaining two wins yesterday, the (RV) Freed-Hardeman University Lions fell short in game three against the No. 23 Loyola (La.) University WolfPack. Freed-Hardeman (2-1) got on the scoreboard first with a two-RBI single by Trace Anderson to put the Lions ahead 2-0. The WolfPack (1-2) battled back to tie up the scoreboard 2-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO