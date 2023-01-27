HENDERSON, Tenn. — The hosting (RV) Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lions watched the (RV) University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) sink 25 out of their attempted 28 free throws in Saturday's Mid-South Conference matchup. Those 28 points were the difference-maker as the Lady Lions fell to the Patriots 78-59. It was a hot start for the Lady Lions (16-7, 10-7 MSC) after Madisyn Baugher netted back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup to help the Lady Lions to an 8-2 lead. The UC Patriots would chip away with three jumpers in the key before going on a 7-0 run to knot the game 17-17. KJ White hit a triple with eight seconds remaining to put the Lady Lions on top after the first quarter 20-17.

