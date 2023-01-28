ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

A time-honored tradition celebrates its 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!

Editor’s note: The Placer County Holy Ghost Festa was first celebrated in Lincoln in 1923 and has been a tradition in the community ever since. Save the date! May 13 and 14, 2023 is the A.P.D.E.S. (Associação Portuguesa Divino Espírito Santo) 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!
LINCOLN, CA
nevadacountyfair.com

Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Robert Neil Cain 10/21/1926-1/23/2023

Robert Neil Cain passed away January 23, 2023 at the Alder Grove Care home on Shockley Drive. Robert Neil Cain was born October 21, 1926 in Gridley California. Robert was the son of E.V. Cain (Edger Virgil) and Marguerite Cain Jansen. Robert attended Red Bluff High School before moving to...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Protect trees before winter storms hit

Preparing an emergency kit Tips from the Placer County Office of Emergency Services (For a more extensive list, see Placer County Office of Emergency Services at placer.ca.gov.) Build an emergency kit with the following basic supplies: Water (one gallon per day per person for three days) Food (a three-day supply) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio with tone alert Flashlight First-aid kit Extra batteries Whistle to signal for help For shelter in place: plastic sheeting, duct tape and a dust mask to filter contaminated air Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Manual can opener for food Local maps Cell phone with chargers and backup battery Prescription medications, cash and important documents. Make a plan and practice it as a family for shelter, evacuation route and communication. Sign up online for the community notification system at placer.ca.gov/2426/Placer-Alert that provides critical information on severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
saccityexpress.com

Photo of the Day: 1/31/23

After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Northern California to experience very cold mornings

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after receiving reports that minors were stuck on a ride. When crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged the Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

