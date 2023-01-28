Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
Husband on wife's family: "I'm not paying rent for my nephews and sister-in-law anymore; I'm moving out"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living with extended family is often difficult for a couple just starting their life together, but sometimes helping the rest of your relatives makes sense for a while.
