Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Related
How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?
This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.
‘Massive’ American eel washes up on Texas Gulf Coast
A 4-foot long American eel — about as large as the endangered species can grow — was found washed up on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The director of the University of Texas Mission-Aransas Reserve found the creature on the shoreline and posted his discover in a Facebook video. “This is like basically as big as they get,” said Jace Tunnell, who came upon the giant fish on Mustang Island in Nueces County. “This thing is massive.” In the clip, the marine conservationist goes on to explain that eels are usually small and used as fishing bait, so this find was out of the...
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
Tri-City Herald
Creepy fish ‘outta the depths from hell’ washes up on Texas shore. What is it?
It’s not a sandworm from “Tremors” or “Beetlejuice” found washed up along a Texas shore, but rather a real fish with some creepy characteristics. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos of the sea creature on the Facebook group Bolivar Beachcombers, used by beach visitors at Galveston Bay to share their findings.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Researchers find invasive airbreathing, frog-hunting fish along Florida’s Gulf Coast
A pond in Manatee County was recently home to nearly 400 invasive fish known for their large size, their ability to survive in harsh environments and their “highly aggressive nature.”. Oh, and they can also hunt on land. It’s the first time on record researchers documented a population of...
This 230 Pound Monster of a Nile Perch was Caught in One of the Largest Man Made Lakes in the World
Not only is the River Nile the longest river in Africa but also in the entire world. It is an astonishing 4,132 miles long and runs through 11 countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt.
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
The New Animal Species That Have Been Discovered (or Rediscovered) in 2023
The year 2023 is sure to bring the news of various species becoming endangered, threatened, or even — gulp — extinct. But on the flip side, this year is also sure to bring about sightings of many new species. We also have a feeling that experts will miraculously...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
Critically Endangered Species of Horse Born to Surrogate Using Cloned DNA at San Diego Zoo
Born on Christmas Day, the unnamed female foal is the first of the critically endangered species to be born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014 The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) announced on Friday that a critically endangered Przewalksi's horse foal was born to a surrogate using cloned DNA at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. According to a release from the nonprofit, the colt is the first of its kind to be born at the Safari Park since 2014 — and one of the few born in North America...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incredible whale birth caught on video off California coast
A California whale watching tour group got a rare front-row seat to witness the moment a gray whale gave birth. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari took a group out along Southern California’s Dana Point coast on Monday when a gray mother whale came near to show off her new baby calf.
Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?
Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests. The...
These Hidden Lagoons in Baja California, Mexico, Are the Best Place to See Baby Whales
You might also spot blue whales, dolphins, and four types of endangered sea turtles.
A Modern-Day Dinosaur Resembling a Stingray with a Chainsaw on its Face Gives Fisherman the Shock of His Life
Although shark-like in appearance, the smalltooth sawfish is actually a ray possessing gills with mouths located underneath their bodies. They are endangered fish due to habitat loss which is found in the tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean as well as estuaries.
Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab
But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
ScienceBlog.com
New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica
A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
Cane toad dubbed 'Toadzilla' weighing 2.7kg discovered in Conway National Park, Whitsunday region
The 25cm-long pest, dubbed Toadzilla, was found by rangers who were clearing a hiking trail in Conway National Park in north-west Queensland last week.
Comments / 0