Port Aransas, TX

New York Post

‘Massive’ American eel washes up on Texas Gulf Coast

A 4-foot long American eel — about as large as the endangered species can grow — was found washed up on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The director of the University of Texas Mission-Aransas Reserve found the creature on the shoreline and posted his discover in a Facebook video. “This is like basically as big as they get,” said Jace Tunnell, who came upon the giant fish on Mustang Island in Nueces County. “This thing is massive.” In the clip, the marine conservationist goes on to explain that eels are usually small and used as fishing bait, so this find was out of the...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Critically Endangered Species of Horse Born to Surrogate Using Cloned DNA at San Diego Zoo

Born on Christmas Day, the unnamed female foal is the first of the critically endangered species to be born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014 The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) announced on Friday that a critically endangered Przewalksi's horse foal was born to a surrogate using cloned DNA at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. According to a release from the nonprofit, the colt is the first of its kind to be born at the Safari Park since 2014 — and one of the few born in North America...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Incredible whale birth caught on video off California coast

A California whale watching tour group got a rare front-row seat to witness the moment a gray whale gave birth. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari took a group out along Southern California’s Dana Point coast on Monday when a gray mother whale came near to show off her new baby calf.
DANA POINT, CA
Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
ScienceBlog.com

New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica

A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
LOUISIANA STATE

