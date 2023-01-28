A 4-foot long American eel — about as large as the endangered species can grow — was found washed up on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The director of the University of Texas Mission-Aransas Reserve found the creature on the shoreline and posted his discover in a Facebook video. “This is like basically as big as they get,” said Jace Tunnell, who came upon the giant fish on Mustang Island in Nueces County. “This thing is massive.” In the clip, the marine conservationist goes on to explain that eels are usually small and used as fishing bait, so this find was out of the...

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO