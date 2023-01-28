NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 27: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 Points Helped Defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Performances like Friday explain why many believe Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should start over Steph Curry in the All-Star game.

Gilgeous-Alexander ended the night with 35 points, eight assists and five rebounds. It was his fourth consecutive 30-point performance and 29th of the season. Despite many fans believing he was snubbed, the star point guard said he wasn’t concerned about not starting.

“I wasn’t really paying attention,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I had some friends and family and social media that brought it to my attention but I wasn’t too focused on it. I’m not mad I’m not starting.”

OTHERS:

- Ja Morant’s triple-double wasn’t enough to overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

- Steph Curry’s double-double secured the victory against the Toronto Raptors. Curry recorded 35 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the double-digit win.

- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 41 points and 12 rebounds helped the Bucks get the win over the Indiana Pacers. Despite going 7 of 18 from the free throw line, Antetokounmpo made up for it by shooting 16 of 29 from the field.

- Darius Garland performed in the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell, ending with 31 points, 13 assists, and four steals in a loss to the Thunder.

