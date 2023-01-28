ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NASA astronaut Sally Ride statue to be unveiled in Los Angeles on July 4

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIbks_0kUa0Pzb00

An Independence Day ceremony will bring a little more space to a presidential museum.

A statue of former NASA astronaut Sally Ride will be unveiled July 4 outside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, situated west of her hometown of Los Angeles, as part of a series of female-focused monuments designed by filmmaker Steven Barber.

"There's just so many great science female icons that we can build," said Barber, who also designed a bronze statue of Ride that was dedicated in June 2022 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Long Island, in the greater New York City area.

The New York statue of Ride was created by Colorado-based sculptor brothers George and Mark Lundeen, working with fellow artist Joey Bainer. The Lundeen brothers will also be building the new statue of Ride, Barber said.

Related: Pioneering women in space: A gallery of astronaut firsts

The Lundeen brothers are frequent collaborators with Barber and have made three other space monuments. They made a statue of Apollo 13 astronaut Jack Swigert at the United States Capitol along with another designer. With Barber, they created a monument to the three Apollo 11 crewmembers at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as well as a monument to the three Apollo 13 astronauts at Space Center Houston, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Sally Ride was among the first women selected by NASA in 1978 as part of a new push for female and minority astronauts publicized by Nichelle Nichols , the Black "Star Trek" actor. In 1983, Ride became the first U.S. woman to fly to space and, after her death in 2012, she was also identified as the first known gay or lesbian astronaut.

Ride flew twice in space: on space shuttle mission STS-7 in June 1983 and on STS-41-G in October 1984. After her astronaut career, Ride served with the Rogers Commission investigating the Challenger tragedy; the space shuttle exploded 37 years ago today on Jan. 28, 1986 during launch, killing all seven astronauts on board.

Then, after the shuttle Columbia broke up during its reentry to Earth's atmosphere, killing seven crewmembers on Feb. 1, 2003 — 20 years ago next week — Ride also served on the Columbia Accident Investigation Board looking for root causes of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxdBg_0kUa0Pzb00

A statue of Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly into space, was unveiled outside the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Long Island, New York on June 17, 2022. (Image credit: Steven Barber via collectSPACE.com)

Historically, there has been a dearth of statues representing individuals other than men. In 2011, for example, the Washington Post reported only 394 statues of women across the United States, compared to 4,799 male statues listed in the Smithsonian Institution's American Art Museum's Art Inventories Catalog at the time.

Other genders were not discussed in the report, and to be sure, statuary gaps also exist in representing different ethnicities, sexual orientations and other dimensions of humanity. Barber said that, as such, he is interested in commissioning other monuments of female astronauts. He has been discussing some ideas with potential individuals or, if they are deceased, their families and other connections.

Ride has been honored in numerous other forums recently. In October 2022, Northrop Grumman named one of its Cygnus cargo spacecraft "SS Sally Ride" after the famed astronaut. The U.S. Navy also named a ship after her: the R/V Sally Ride.

Her legacy was also honored on a U.S. postage stamp, a U.S. quarter-dollar coin, a Barbie doll, a Little People figure , a LEGO minifigure and through the naming of a lunar site where two NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface in 2012, according to Space.com partner collectSPACE .

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival

Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Animal Deaths on Streets and Highways in Los Angeles Hit Record High

ANIMAL WATCH - Los Angeles Animal Services’ six City shelters are required to take in stray and unwanted animals under their obligation “to protect them,” but the record increase in dead animal pick-up calls in 2022—predicted a year before in Freeways Stained with Blood Dispel LA Animal Services “No-Kill” Myth—shows the prevailing Best Friends’ “No Kill” plan, has resulted in shelters continually packed to capacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter. A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car. The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Space.com

Space.com

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy