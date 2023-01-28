Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ares Management to Anchor Century City Anderson Tower’s $100M Remodel
Investment manager firm to move into Avenue of the Stars property in 2024. Anderson Real Estate has announced that Ares Management will be the anchor tenant of Anderson Towers – their iconic $100 million remodeled office complex in Century City at 1800 and 1900 Avenue of the Stars. Ares...
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Fogo De Chao Coming to Bella Terra
The go to chain for all you can eat Brazilian steak, Fogo de Chao debut in America in 1997
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
tourcounsel.com
SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California
Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
Comments / 0