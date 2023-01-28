ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ares Management to Anchor Century City Anderson Tower’s $100M Remodel

Investment manager firm to move into Avenue of the Stars property in 2024. Anderson Real Estate has announced that Ares Management will be the anchor tenant of Anderson Towers – their iconic $100 million remodeled office complex in Century City at 1800 and 1900 Avenue of the Stars. Ares...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California

Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
CARSON, CA
kcrw.com

Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE

