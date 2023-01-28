Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
West Hollywood’s Haute Cannabis Hangouts
West Hollywood has become a nexus for high-end weed shops thanks partly to a welcoming city government. Here are three of the city’s top pot spots, including the only two consumption lounges in the L.A. area: THE ARTIST TREE A cannabis retail, delivery service, art gallery and smoking lounge, The Artist Tree offers edible dining and other consumption events, wellness classes, as well as live music and art experiences. “Budtenders” are on site to help guests select the best products for their needs. 8625 Santa Monica Blvd., theartisttree.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterExercising While Stoned: I Tried a Cannabis Workout ClassWoody Harrelson...
foxla.com
Ocean water use warning: Some LA County beaches reopen
LOS ANGELES - Some Los Angeles County beaches have reopened following a brief closure due to sewage discharge that prompted an ocean water use warning. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened Top Sail Beach in Venice and Dockweiler State Beach near lifeguard tower 40 after the most recent sampling showed bacteria levels lower than state standards.
