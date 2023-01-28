Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY
[BARNSTABLE POLICE MEDIA STATEMENT] On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes. Donn was held on $10,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and [was] scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday January 31, 2023 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, arson, and several other charges stemming from these incidents. The post 27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
capecod.com
Suspect taken into custody in rash of car break-ins, stolen vehicles and arson of a vehicle
CENTERVILLE – From Barnstable Police: On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes.
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired at Vehicle in Providence — Police Find Spent Shell Casings Outside Businesses
Providence Police responded to a report of shots fired in the city early Saturday morning — and said they found nearly a dozen shell casings outside of businesses. Victims told police their car had been shot at by a suspect standing in the street brandishing a gun. About Incident.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating after reports of possible shots fired on Mulberry Street in Hyannis. One person was detained after the report sometime after 7 PM Sunday but no charges have been filed. No injuries from gunfire have been reported. Barnstable Police tell CWN the incident remains under investigation. The post Barnstable Police investigating possible shots fired in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after one dead, another injured, in double shooting at Massachusetts Dollar Tree
Multiple people were shot at a Massachusetts Department store on Tuesday. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2:00 p.m. Two male victims...
'Another senseless act of violence,' Young man killed in Mattapan shooting
BOSTON -- A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan. "Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds," Superintendent Filipe Colon said. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. "I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of...
capecoddaily.com
Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery
YARMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On January 30, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Falmouth Police Department responded to the St. Josephs Cemetery on Gifford Street, where the scene of an unattended death was discovered. This incident is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Falmouth Police Detectives […] The post Foul play not suspected after person found dead at Falmouth cemetery appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade
WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
universalhub.com
Teen shot dead on Babson Street in Mattapan
A teenager was murdered at Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. This is Boston's second murder in 2023. The first was about a half mile away, on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
capecoddaily.com
BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET
TOP HN PHOTO: Barnstable Police Patrolman/High School Resource Officer Dennis Stampf comforts bystander at accident scene. HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn’s Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that struck the teen remained on scene and was fully cooperative with police. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating… HN PHOTO: Scary moments for mom & dad, who responded to scene upon hearing the news. Mom is being comforted by a high school employee, still upset but relieved her son was going to be okay. HN PHOTO: Barnstable Police Sergeant Kevin Fullam looks on with concern… The post BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire
DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a residence in the 200 block of Baxter Road shortly after 9 AM Tuesday. Smoke was showing from a garage on the property. A hose line was stretched and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
T Police looking to ID person of interest in knife, taser assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a person of interest who is sought in connection with an assault and battery with a knife and taser at South Station. The assault allegedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…
HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
