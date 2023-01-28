ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Latest Polls Rank Bobcats No. 6 in the Nation

HAMDEN, Conn.—Quinnipiac women's ice hockey moves to the national No.6 after splitting the weekend against ECAC opponent Princeton. QU received 197 points in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll and 197 points in the DCU/USCHO Poll, as announced by the organizations on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The poll...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Host Marist Tuesday Night in Hamden

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-6, 6-4 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (7-13, 3-8 MAAC) M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball returns to Hamden on Tuesday night, as the Bobcats begin the second half of MAAC play with their 11th league contest vs. Marist. Opening tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM on ESPN+.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Drop Road Battle at Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Quinnipiac men's basketball dropped a MAAC contest at Iona on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 78-72 at Hynes Center. The Bobcats move to 15-6 overall in 2022-23. Dezi Jones led QU with a season-high 24 points, six rebounds and two assists. SCORE. Iona...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Split Weekend Against Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J.—The Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team fell to Princeton on the road in the final meeting of the regular season for the two ECAC opponents. Junior assistant captain Sadie Peart and sophomore forward Maya Labad recorded the Bobcats first period goals. Junior forward Olivia Mobley recorded her 15th of the year in the third.
PRINCETON, NJ

