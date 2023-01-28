PRINCETON, N.J.—The Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team fell to Princeton on the road in the final meeting of the regular season for the two ECAC opponents. Junior assistant captain Sadie Peart and sophomore forward Maya Labad recorded the Bobcats first period goals. Junior forward Olivia Mobley recorded her 15th of the year in the third.

