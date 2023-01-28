Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Zoo in More Turmoil as Two Monkeys Are StolenAsh JurbergDallas, TX
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Pairs Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks remain one of the top teams to monitor ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They are teetering around .500 and with Luka Doncic recovering from a “mild sprain” of his ankle, they could especially benefit from adding a backcourt threat. Last season, the Mavs thrived...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
CBS Sports
Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history
We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads Jazz with 29 points
Markkanen closed Saturday's 108-100 victory over the Mavericks with 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 36 minutes. Markkanen continued to lead the offensive charge for Utah on Saturday, racking up 15 points in the first half on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and later hitting four of five shot attempts in the fourth quarter to help seal the home victory. The power forward finished with a team-high 29 points and shot above 50 percent from three for the sixth straight contest. He's now scored at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
LeBron James, Lakers get robbed in Boston, but it's set up (once again) by Darvin Ham's late-game coaching
LeBron James and the Lakers have not gotten an accurate whistle down the stretch in a handful of games this season. That trend burned them again Saturday night in a brutal 125-121 overtime loss against the Celtics in Boston. With the score tied 105-105, the Lakers had a frontcourt sideline out of bounds with 4.1 seconds to play in regulation. LeBron curled around the top for the inbound pass and continued directly downhill, getting all the way to the rim for a game-winning layup attempt.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
hoopsrumors.com
Southwest Notes: Doncic, Mavs, Daniels, Pelicans, Bane
Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who sustained a left ankle sprain on Thursday, has been ruled out for Saturday’s game in Utah, the team announced (via Twitter). However, the expectation is that Doncic won’t be sidelined for much – if any – additional time beyond that game.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Spurs Game
Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report for Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
hoopsrumors.com
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Players Of The Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced (Twitter link). Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals on .632/.514/.920 shooting in leading Portland to a 2-1 record last week. The Western Conference winner’s highlight performance was Wednesday’s victory over Utah, when the star point guard put up 60 points, seven boards, eight assists and three steals on an absurd .724/.600/.900 shooting line.
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday
Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to left toe injury management, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has appeared in back-to-back games following a two-month absence due to a toe injury, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of New Orleans' current back-to-back set to manage his workload. Barring a setback, it's safe to presume Ingram will return to action Tuesday in Denver. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (thumb) has also been ruled out Sunday, so Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis are all candidates for increased roles against the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Markelle Fultz 'thankful' for time with 76ers ahead of first game in Philadelphia since 2019 trade
It's been a tumultuous road for former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz since being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2017. After averaging over 23 points per game in college and entering the draft with high praise for his two-way game, Fultz's career unraveled almost immediately due to injuries. A complicated shoulder injury, which received significant attention during his time in Philadelphia, limited Fultz to just 33 games over his two years with the Sixers. Following an unsuccessful start to his career in Phildelphia, the Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, where he's remained since.
