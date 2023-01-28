ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Californian

No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69

UTAH (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Young 3-6, Palmer 2-4, Pili 1-1, McQueen 1-5, Johnson 0-5, Kneepkens 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidberry 2, Rees 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Young 3, Pili 2, Palmer 2, Rees 2, Kneepkens 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT

MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
JONESBORO, AR
Bakersfield Californian

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 84, PEPPERDINE 70

Percentages: FG .383, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Mitchell 3-8, Zidek 1-1, Moore 1-2, M.Lewis 1-5, Gassama 0-1, Mallette 0-1, Pitre 0-1, Porter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mallette, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 9 (Porter 3, Mallette 2, Basham, M.Lewis, Mitchell, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter...
Bakersfield Californian

No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54

STANFORD (21-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Demetre 3-3, Jump 2-6, Emma-Nnopu 1-3, Lepolo 1-5, Bosgana 1-6, Prechtel 0-2, Nivar 0-1) Blocked Shots: 13 (Brink 10, Betts 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Jones 1) Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nivar 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Lepolo 1, Prechtel 1)
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Ole Miss overcomes 19-point road deficit to beat Arkansas in overtime

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite facing its largest deficit of the season by 19 points, there was no quit from Ole Miss to complete the comeback to knock off No. 24 Arkansas in overtime, 76-73 from Bud Walton Arena on Sunday. In her return to Arkansas, Marquesha Davis came to play as she went off for a career-high 20 points to lead Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) to its first win at Arkansas (17-7, 4-5 SEC) since 2011. The win over the Razorbacks was also the Rebels first overtime victory since defeating Georgia Southern in 2019. The ranked win marked the eighth over a ranked team for McPhee-McCuin in her five seasons at Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Virginia Tech 72, Virginia 60

VIRGINIA TECH (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.941, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Traylor 3-6, King 2-4, Amoore 1-4, Gregg 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 4, Amoore 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 15 (Gregg 4, Amoore 3, Kitley 3, Soule 2, Traylor 2, Owusu 1) Steals: 5 (Gregg 2, Traylor 2, Kitley...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Five takeaways from Florida's 64-50 loss at No. 5 Kansas State

During Florida's brief reprieve from conference play, UF's propensity for lackadaisical starts and double-digit turnovers returned as the Gators suffered a 64-50 defeat Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, against the No. 5-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, led by former UF standout forward Keyontae Johnson. The Wildcats led for the entirety of the contest, with the lead reaching 23 before the Gators closed the game on a 14-5 run.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 112, Indiana 100

Percentages: FG .456, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Turner 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Brissett 1-2, Duarte 1-4, Hield 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 1-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson 3, Duarte 2, Turner). Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 5, Hield 4, Nembhard 3, Mathurin 2, Turner 2, Duarte).
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

California 64, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
BERKELEY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian

Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20

Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bakersfield Californian

No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58

NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1) Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1) Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72

KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
LAWRENCE, KS
Bakersfield Californian

No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76

ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
ILLINOIS STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Akron takes on Buffalo after Freeman's 32-point performance

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win against the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 79.7 points...
AKRON, OH
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 64, Florida 50

With a group of great players in attendance for Legends Weekend to include Rolando Blackman, Kansas State played a classic first half to run up a 20-point lead on the Florida Gators. Good times were rolling for No. 5-ranked K-State, until a four-minute, second-half mental checkout. The Wildcats exhaled after...
MANHATTAN, KS

