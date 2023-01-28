FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Despite facing its largest deficit of the season by 19 points, there was no quit from Ole Miss to complete the comeback to knock off No. 24 Arkansas in overtime, 76-73 from Bud Walton Arena on Sunday. In her return to Arkansas, Marquesha Davis came to play as she went off for a career-high 20 points to lead Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) to its first win at Arkansas (17-7, 4-5 SEC) since 2011. The win over the Razorbacks was also the Rebels first overtime victory since defeating Georgia Southern in 2019. The ranked win marked the eighth over a ranked team for McPhee-McCuin in her five seasons at Ole Miss.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO