halethorpe.com
West Baltimore substance use treatment center grows detox treatment capacity, adds community pharmacy
At the Tuerk House substance abuse treatment center, executive director Bernard Gyebi-Foster hopes a gleaming new expansion sends a message to Baltimore residents who need it: “You are worth all of this.”. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals
Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
Local leaders, advocates plead for change after two major shootings
A man is dead and four others are hurt, including a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old, after a Saturday shooting and crash. It’s the second major shooting in Baltimore this month.
halethorpe.com
Search for new Baltimore County police chief focused on diversity, community relationships
Next month, an eight-person panel will begin interviewing candidates for the county’s next police chief before recommending finalists to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor wants pressure applied to Mayor Scott for change in Baltimore City Public Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools sent out a statement saying Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams will not be seeking a new contract. This announcement came after three years of controversy and pressure from multiple groups asking the school board to replace him. Similar demands have been...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mdtheatreguide.com
News: After 15 Years in Baltimore City, Single Carrot Theatre Will Close
It is with a wave of complex emotions that after 15 years of joyfully serving Baltimore City and beyond with bold, transformative theatre and impactful, inspiring arts programming, Single Carrot Theatre has decided to close at the end of the fiscal year. Over the years, we have been honored by the incredible support we have received from the people of Baltimore and humbled by the talent and partnership of hundreds of collaborating artists.
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore Monday due to Biden visit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced there will be heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas on Monday, Jan. 30 due to President Biden visiting the area. The heavy volume is expected in areas beyond the central business district from 11 a.m....
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
wypr.org
Gov. Wes Moore pushes for early intervention programs to curb violence across Maryland
During a roundtable discussion inside the Behavioral Health System Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore said rates of violence among youth are rising statewide and his administration is looking at ways of interrupting the cycle of violence early. In Baltimore City alone, at least two students have been shot and killed, with...
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
wypr.org
Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?
It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
halethorpe.com
Edward J. ‘Ed’ Kirk Sr., retired phone company executive and college track star, dies
Edward “Ed” J. Kirk, Sr., an athlete and philanthropic community leader, died of complications from atrial fibrillation Jan. 19 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore County. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
