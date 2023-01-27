ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals

Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

News: After 15 Years in Baltimore City, Single Carrot Theatre Will Close

It is with a wave of complex emotions that after 15 years of joyfully serving Baltimore City and beyond with bold, transformative theatre and impactful, inspiring arts programming, Single Carrot Theatre has decided to close at the end of the fiscal year. Over the years, we have been honored by the incredible support we have received from the people of Baltimore and humbled by the talent and partnership of hundreds of collaborating artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy