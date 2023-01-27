Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 30)
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks its high school teams.
halethorpe.com
Century girls, Manchester Valley boys win 2023 Carroll County indoor track and field championships
The Century girls and Manchester Valley boys indoor track and field teams ended Saturday’s Carroll County championships in familiar territory: atop the podium.
halethorpe.com
Arundel’s Emily Liu was everything her team needed on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year
Arundel’s Emily Liu set a program single-season record with 564 assists on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year.
halethorpe.com
Edward J. ‘Ed’ Kirk Sr., retired phone company executive and college track star, dies
Edward “Ed” J. Kirk, Sr., an athlete and philanthropic community leader, died of complications from atrial fibrillation Jan. 19 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore County. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Top-ranked Paul VI holds off No. 10 Gonzaga 70-57 despite late rally
Top-ranked Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) used a strong first half to knock off No. 10 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 70-57 in a highly anticipated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference showdown Friday night paced by 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Maryland signee Deshawn Harris-Smith. Following a back-and-forth start to the...
halethorpe.com
Matt Banta takes over Reservoir football; longtime coach Bryan Cole out after 14 seasons
Matt Banta, who was the head coach at Dundalk from 2017 to 2021, takes over for 14-year coach Bryan Cole, who led the Gators to their only Class 3A East Region title in 2015, a regional finals appearance in 2013 and semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2014. Source: The Baltimore...
9th gun recovered in city schools this academic year, student arrested
It's been quite the week already for Baltimore City Public Schools and today's arrest of a teen with a gun just adds to it.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Light Rail operator charged in 2022 death of St. Frances Academy football player
An MTA Light Rail operator faces manslaughter charges following a February 2022 crash that left a Baltimore high school football player dead.
halethorpe.com
Search for new Baltimore County police chief focused on diversity, community relationships
Next month, an eight-person panel will begin interviewing candidates for the county’s next police chief before recommending finalists to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit
Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
College basketball bracketology: Penn State, Maryland headline CBS Sports' Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday
College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
halethorpe.com
West Baltimore substance use treatment center grows detox treatment capacity, adds community pharmacy
At the Tuerk House substance abuse treatment center, executive director Bernard Gyebi-Foster hopes a gleaming new expansion sends a message to Baltimore residents who need it: “You are worth all of this.”. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
One dead, four injured in shooting, crash in West Baltimore
Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting near the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.
