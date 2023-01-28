ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit

The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation. Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
doppleronline.ca

Hospice Huntsville is looking for your input

By participating in our brief survey, you will assist us in gaining a better understanding of our community’s awareness of “Who we are” & “What we do”. Visit: http://www.hospicehuntsville.com Click on the purple button: Community Survey. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here...
doppleronline.ca

Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville

At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
WAFF

Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
The Cullman Tribune

Foundry Farm unveils new chapel

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. –  More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22.   The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project.   “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.”  Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space.  He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project.  “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.”  The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.  
WAFF

Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
Hartselle Enquirer

Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross

Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
doppleronline.ca

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? coming to the Algonquin Theatre

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is back at the Algonquin Theatre for the next play in their 2022/2023 season! Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is written by Edward Albee. Director Cydney Jones said she is excited for audiences to see this classic brought to life on stage. “Anyone who...
FOX54 News

City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
256today.com

No moss growing on the Singing River Trail

MOORESVILLE – This spring when you begin attending Trash Pandas’ baseball games, notice those extra wide sidewalk sections just past right field at Toyota Field. You will be walking on the City of Madison’s first contribution to the regional Singing River Trail and its 220-miles of connections and collaborations.
