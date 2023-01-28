Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit
The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation. Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
doppleronline.ca
Hospice Huntsville is looking for your input
By participating in our brief survey, you will assist us in gaining a better understanding of our community’s awareness of “Who we are” & “What we do”. Visit: http://www.hospicehuntsville.com Click on the purple button: Community Survey. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here...
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
Community celebrates those who give back during Honoring Our Mentors award ceremony
The Honoring our Mentors award ceremony took place at the Early Works Museum in downtown Huntsville. The event recognized members of the community who have done something extraordinary over the past few years or displayed an example of exceptional mentorship.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center names new VP of External Affairs
Robert La Branche previously served in a part-time role as Special Assistant to the CEO at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, but he will now assume a full-time role as VP of External Affairs.
WAFF
Many Huntsville diners raise prices to address increased egg costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breakfast restaurants and diners are facing some egg-scrutiating cost as the rising price of eggs is hitting local Huntsville restaurants hard. Egg prices shot up by nearly 60%, and some people are shelling out more than $8 for a dozen of eggs. As the saying goes,...
WAFF
Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
doppleronline.ca
Airbnb does not collect Huntsville’s Municipal Accommodation Tax for hosts advises the Town
Do you own or operate a short-term rental in Huntsville?. The Town of Huntsville is advising hosts that airbnb does not automatically collect or remit the 4% Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) on Huntsville properties. Hosts are advised to contact Airbnb directly for instructions on how to set up the MAT...
WAFF
Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
WAAY-TV
Robert Plant, Alison Kraus bringing ‘Raising the Roof’ tour to Huntsville
Rock legend Robert Plant and country/bluegrass queen Alison Krauss are coming to Huntsville. The duo will bring their “Raising the Roof” tour to The Orion Amphitheater at 7 p.m. April 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday HERE. Prices range from $39.50 to $199.50. From the...
What Huntsville wants: Macy’s, In-N-Out burgers, IKEA on residents’ wish lists
If some Huntsville residents have their way, you’ll be able to go through a drive-thru at In-N-Out Burgers before going shopping at Macy’s or IKEA. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has heard some of the requests before but admits In-N-Out is a new one. “I’ve heard people say some...
Hartselle Enquirer
Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross
Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
WAAY-TV
U.S. Space & Rocket Center in charge of laying down Saturn IB rocket for NASA to remove
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is in charge of the timeline for taking down the Saturn IB rocket. While we still don’t know when exactly that will happen, people in the area are already dreading it. "I’m going to miss it," Christian Noe said. People in North...
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy breaks ground on new school
Ground was broken Monday on a new high school in Limestone County.
doppleronline.ca
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? coming to the Algonquin Theatre
The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is back at the Algonquin Theatre for the next play in their 2022/2023 season! Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is written by Edward Albee. Director Cydney Jones said she is excited for audiences to see this classic brought to life on stage. “Anyone who...
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
256today.com
No moss growing on the Singing River Trail
MOORESVILLE – This spring when you begin attending Trash Pandas’ baseball games, notice those extra wide sidewalk sections just past right field at Toyota Field. You will be walking on the City of Madison’s first contribution to the regional Singing River Trail and its 220-miles of connections and collaborations.
