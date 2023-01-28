ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Knoxville Focus for January 30, 2023

It is a landmark in Gibbs Community. Coming from Knoxville on Tazewell Pike, the Midway IGA is located on the left soon after passing through the gap. For those coming by way of Harbison’s Crossroads where Tazewell Pike intersects Emory Road, the anchor tenant of Gibbs Center at 7345 Tazewell Pike is on the right across from the entrance to Clear Springs Baptist Church. I recall that the land where the store is located was once a hayfield before Joe and Dale Longmire purchased it in 1995. The Midway IGA, commonly referred to by locals as “the IGA,” was built in 1997. According to Joe, “it is the biggest independent grocery store this side of Nashville in Tennessee.”
McClung Museum Hosts Annual Darwin Day Celebration on February 5

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture will host a free family day in celebration of Charles Darwin’s 214th birthday on Sunday, February 5. The event will run from 12–4 p.m. and will feature a wide range of activities for children and adults. The celebration will include...
Bowling is a ‘real gift’ for Michael Collins

At the end of bowling’s regular season I learned Bearden High senior Michael Collins was receiving some special honors. I also figured out Hedy Collins, the new Bearden coach, was Michael’s mom. I thought that might make an interesting feature so I set up an interview with them...
