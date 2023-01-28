It is a landmark in Gibbs Community. Coming from Knoxville on Tazewell Pike, the Midway IGA is located on the left soon after passing through the gap. For those coming by way of Harbison’s Crossroads where Tazewell Pike intersects Emory Road, the anchor tenant of Gibbs Center at 7345 Tazewell Pike is on the right across from the entrance to Clear Springs Baptist Church. I recall that the land where the store is located was once a hayfield before Joe and Dale Longmire purchased it in 1995. The Midway IGA, commonly referred to by locals as “the IGA,” was built in 1997. According to Joe, “it is the biggest independent grocery store this side of Nashville in Tennessee.”

