FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
halethorpe.com
Century girls, Manchester Valley boys win 2023 Carroll County indoor track and field championships
The Century girls and Manchester Valley boys indoor track and field teams ended Saturday’s Carroll County championships in familiar territory: atop the podium.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 30)
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks its high school teams.
halethorpe.com
Matt Banta takes over Reservoir football; longtime coach Bryan Cole out after 14 seasons
Matt Banta, who was the head coach at Dundalk from 2017 to 2021, takes over for 14-year coach Bryan Cole, who led the Gators to their only Class 3A East Region title in 2015, a regional finals appearance in 2013 and semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2014. Source: The Baltimore...
halethorpe.com
Century’s Peyton Dill named 2022 Carroll County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year
After winning three regular-season invitationals and the Carroll County championship and finishing as the Class 2A state runner-up, Century’s Peyton Dill has been named the 2022 Carroll County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Arundel’s Emily Liu was everything her team needed on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year
Arundel’s Emily Liu set a program single-season record with 564 assists on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year.
halethorpe.com
Edward J. ‘Ed’ Kirk Sr., retired phone company executive and college track star, dies
Edward “Ed” J. Kirk, Sr., an athlete and philanthropic community leader, died of complications from atrial fibrillation Jan. 19 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore County. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
halethorpe.com
West Baltimore substance use treatment center grows detox treatment capacity, adds community pharmacy
At the Tuerk House substance abuse treatment center, executive director Bernard Gyebi-Foster hopes a gleaming new expansion sends a message to Baltimore residents who need it: “You are worth all of this.”. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Search for new Baltimore County police chief focused on diversity, community relationships
Next month, an eight-person panel will begin interviewing candidates for the county’s next police chief before recommending finalists to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
