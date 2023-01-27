WALDORF, Md.– The Blue Crabs are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Returning to their positions in Southern Maryland are Manager, Stan Cliburn, and Pitching Coach, Daryl Thompson. Some familiar faces will be joining the Blue Crabs coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. Hitting Coach, Ray Ortega has stepped into the Bench Coach role, and outfielder Braxton Lee will be taking his place as Hitting Coach for the Blue Crabs.

