halethorpe.com
Century girls, Manchester Valley boys win 2023 Carroll County indoor track and field championships
The Century girls and Manchester Valley boys indoor track and field teams ended Saturday’s Carroll County championships in familiar territory: atop the podium.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 30)
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks its high school teams.
halethorpe.com
Arundel’s Emily Liu was everything her team needed on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year
Arundel’s Emily Liu set a program single-season record with 564 assists on her way to being named 2022 Capital Gazette volleyball Player of the Year.
halethorpe.com
Matt Banta takes over Reservoir football; longtime coach Bryan Cole out after 14 seasons
Matt Banta, who was the head coach at Dundalk from 2017 to 2021, takes over for 14-year coach Bryan Cole, who led the Gators to their only Class 3A East Region title in 2015, a regional finals appearance in 2013 and semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2014. Source: The Baltimore...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Top-ranked Paul VI holds off No. 10 Gonzaga 70-57 despite late rally
Top-ranked Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) used a strong first half to knock off No. 10 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 70-57 in a highly anticipated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference showdown Friday night paced by 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Maryland signee Deshawn Harris-Smith. Following a back-and-forth start to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit
Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
halethorpe.com
Edward J. ‘Ed’ Kirk Sr., retired phone company executive and college track star, dies
Edward “Ed” J. Kirk, Sr., an athlete and philanthropic community leader, died of complications from atrial fibrillation Jan. 19 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore County. He was 92. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
WJLA
Car smashes into Prince George's County home, lands upside down
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A car smashed through the front door of a home in Chillum, Md. Sunday night,. The car landed upside down and created a massive hole in the home in the 6900 block of Riggs Road in Prince George's County. 7News reporter Christian Flores...
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
WALDORF, Md.– The Blue Crabs are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Returning to their positions in Southern Maryland are Manager, Stan Cliburn, and Pitching Coach, Daryl Thompson. Some familiar faces will be joining the Blue Crabs coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. Hitting Coach, Ray Ortega has stepped into the Bench Coach role, and outfielder Braxton Lee will be taking his place as Hitting Coach for the Blue Crabs.
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
Wbaltv.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover
HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a Severn man in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the shopping center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road. Police told 11 News that the victim, Markus Nocho, 26, of Odenton, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.
College basketball bracketology: Penn State, Maryland headline CBS Sports' Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday
College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
halethorpe.com
West Baltimore substance use treatment center grows detox treatment capacity, adds community pharmacy
At the Tuerk House substance abuse treatment center, executive director Bernard Gyebi-Foster hopes a gleaming new expansion sends a message to Baltimore residents who need it: “You are worth all of this.”. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
