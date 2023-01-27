ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit

Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Car smashes into Prince George's County home, lands upside down

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A car smashed through the front door of a home in Chillum, Md. Sunday night,. The car landed upside down and created a massive hole in the home in the 6900 block of Riggs Road in Prince George's County. 7News reporter Christian Flores...
CHILLUM, MD
Blue Crabs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

WALDORF, Md.– The Blue Crabs are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Returning to their positions in Southern Maryland are Manager, Stan Cliburn, and Pitching Coach, Daryl Thompson. Some familiar faces will be joining the Blue Crabs coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. Hitting Coach, Ray Ortega has stepped into the Bench Coach role, and outfielder Braxton Lee will be taking his place as Hitting Coach for the Blue Crabs.
WALDORF, MD
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a Severn man in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the shopping center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road. Police told 11 News that the victim, Markus Nocho, 26, of Odenton, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.
HANOVER, MD
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score

BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
BOWIE, MD
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party

The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

