BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. Barraza is described as […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO