Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California Highway Patrol arrests 33 people during retail theft operation
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wrapped up a retail theft operation with the arrest of 33 people. According to the CHP, 285 items taken from TJ Maxx and Marshalls were recovered.
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
BPD officer shielded woman from gunfire during southwest Bakersfield standoff: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As bullets flew, a Bakersfield police officer shielded a woman and led her to safety, according to newly-released reports. Officer Adrian Rodas used vehicles for protection while moving the woman out of the line of fire as rounds were sprayed from an AR-15-style rifle, say the reports filed in Superior Court. […]
2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle
Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
BPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. Barraza is described as […]
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody
A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
Bakersfield Now
Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
KGET 17
Man was pushing shopping cart across Highway 119 when struck, killed by vehicle that fled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police...
Man found with gunshot wound in Santa Barbara
After being found with gunshot wounds, a man was taken to the hospital Monday night in Santa Barbara.
Two arrests after police pursuit into Santa Maria
A police chase from Arroyo Grande into Santa Maria ended with two people arrested late Sunday night.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Jan. 28-29
Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed. 3:54 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest. Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed. 7:33 Public Intoxication. Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed. 8:18 Traffic...
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP motorcycle patrol officer struck, injured by vehicle in NW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck and injured by a vehicle that ran a red light Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At around 11:45 a.m. officers from BPD responded to a report of a injury crash involving...
Kern County authorities react to Tyre Nichols' death, Memphis Police Department
Many law enforcement agencies posted responses to the actions of the Memphis Police Department following the release of police bodycam footage capturing the assault of Tyre Nichols.
Bakersfield Californian
Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing set for February to pinpoint health status of Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout
A man who was severely injured in an oil well blowout had a hearing Tuesday to determine his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete part of their sentence in the community rather than behind bars. Leonardo Andrade was hurled while performing work on an oil...
Comments / 0