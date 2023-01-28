ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle

Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. Barraza is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody

A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Jan. 28-29

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed. 3:54 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest. Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed. 7:33 Public Intoxication. Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed. 8:18 Traffic...
TAFT, CA
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

