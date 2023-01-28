Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Responds to Retirement Question With F-BOMBS. Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Eagles-Niners fight ends in ejections after Trent Williams throws K’Von Wallace
The NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers wasn’t much of a contest. Niners QB Brock Purdy was injured on the second play of the game and the Niners’ offensive issues spiraled from there, with Philadelphia opening up a huge lead. Frustrations began to boil...
SB Nation
2 Super Bowl LVII teams, ranked by who’s going to win
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in just under two weeks out in Glendale, Arizona. Over the next two weeks, this game will be broken down from every angle, including here at SB Nation. But let’s just cut to the chase. As we have...
SB Nation
Sean Payton to Broncos updates: Denver lands head coach after wild week of interviews
One of the biggest head-coaching dominoes in the NFL appears ready to fall. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are closing in on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that would open the door for Sean Payton to become the next head coach of the Broncos.
SB Nation
Travis and Jason Kelce set to make history meeting in Super Bowl LVII
On Sunday afternoon, we were treated to commercials for a movie featuring two brothers, one in red clothing and the other in green, and were promised a release date of April 7. It turns out we do not have to wait that long to witness an epic brother matchup that rivals anything Hollywood can script.
SB Nation
Every NFL head coaching hire this year, graded
After weeks of stagnation on the NFL coaching front, the floodgates are open and teams are shaping their visions for the future. A total of five openings are/were available in this cycle, with two teams (Carolina and Indianapolis) moving to rebuilding after mid-season firings and interim head coaches, while the Cardinals, Broncos and Texans elected to part ways with their head coaches immediately following the regular season.
