Colorado State

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation aimed at keeping drug prices affordable for patients. Prescription drug prices account for a share of rising health care costs in the U.S. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay...
Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s General Assembly.
Bills would exempt period products, diapers from taxes

As many as 15 states have already eliminated the sales taxes from period products and diapers, and Arizona could be next. Two identical bills have been introduced this year that would remove the sales tax added to feminine hygiene products, infant diapers and incontinence products. The effort to give women...
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Tens of thousands of people use the Interstate 5 bridge every day. (Courtesy of Interstate Bridge Replacement Program) Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region.
Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures

Rep. Amy Regier, R- Kalispell, opens on House Bill 303 on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue from the uterus.
Ohio Gov. DeWine set to give State of the State address Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Legislative Correspondents Association pool.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Elon Musk appears before the media in Carson City in September 2014 after the state approved tax breaks and other benefits accompanying the company's plan to build a batter factory in Nevada. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images) Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new...
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills

Around 70 school-choice advocates rally under the Missouri Capitol rotunda Tuesday as part of National School Choice Week (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent). The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week.
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota

Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5%...
Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program

Indiana isn't the only state struggling to fund its program: the EPA's Office of the Inspector General said in a report this month that a "lack of consistent oversight and persistent Title V fee challenges may undermine Title V program implementation."(Getty Images) Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on...
Enrollment in health care marketplace up ahead of Jan. 31 enrollment deadline

Open enrollment for health insurance plans offered on New Jersey’s marketplace will end Tuesday. Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans offered on New Jersey’s marketplace will end Tuesday after a banner year that saw increases in enrollment nationally. Enrollment in plans offered through the Garden...
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
DCS seeks immediate $26.6M to add suitable places for abused and neglected kids to stay

Department of Children's Services Commissioner Margie Quin with DCS Chief of Staff Andy Verenski, speaking to a legislative committee on December 14, 2022. (Screen grab from Tennessee General Assembly video) The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is seeking an immediate infusion of $26.6 million from the state legislature to address...
Another study links poverty to poor results at Louisiana schools

A recent state analysis of Louisiana schools reflects what numerous other studies across the country have found: Poverty has a significant impact on student performance. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief Wednesday in response to a request from lawmakers for data on the demographics of the state’s public charter schools. Waguespack expanded the scope of the analysis to include all Louisiana schools – public and private.
