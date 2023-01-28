Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Wrestling edged by Navy, 19-18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Binghamton wrestling fell to Navy, 19-18, at Alumni Hall on Sunday Afternoon. Micah Roes gave the Bearcats a 6-0 lead with his first pin of the season in 38 seconds against Grant Treaster. The Midshipmen won the next two bouts to tie the dual at 6-6. Binghamton quickly reclaimed the momentum by winning the next three matches. Michael Zarif won a decision at 149 pounds to put the Bearcats back in front, 9-6. Conner Decker extended the lead for the Bearcats to 12-6 with a decision at 157 pounds. Brevin Cassella won his fourth consecutive dual match by decision at 165 pounds to increase the lead to 15-6. Navy responded with a pin at 174 pounds to get within three points, but Jacob Nolan answered for Binghamton with a 3-0 decision at 184 pounds to put the Bearcats up 18-12. Navy picked up a major decision at 197 to make the score 18-16. In the battle of ranked heavyweights, Navy's Grady Greiss won a 7-0 decision to clinch the dual for the Midshipmen.
bubearcats.com
Three fall athletes named SUNY Scholar-Athlete winners
VESTAL, N.Y. - After one of the best fall seasons in school history, three fall-sport athletes have been honored by the SUNY system for their performances in the classroom and in competition. Graduate cross country runner Aziza Chigatayeva, senior soccer player Olivia McKnight and senior volleyball player Anna Sprys were selected as SUNY Scholar-Athletes, Chancellor John B. King announced Tuesday morning.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Where Old Boat Gear Goes to Get Fixed
You’ve passed by it a thousand times. “And the times, they are a changing…” —Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. If you like boats, and old boats in particular, and you travel up and down Route 50, Maryland’s busy highway to the ocean, you must have noticed Marine Mart and American Outboard. They sit across the road from each other, a mile or so apart, halfway between Wye Mills and Easton, and it seems as if they’ve been there forever.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
mdlottery.com
Sparrows Point Woman Nabs First Top Prize on Gold X20 Scratch-off
A mother of two, “Tiny Golden Lady” of Sparrows Point won the first $50,000 top prize on a Gold X20 scratch-off. A 37-year-old is taking home the gold, after scratching off a Gold X20 game and claiming its first $50,000 top prize! The Baltimore County woman was home doing laundry Saturday night when she decided to try her luck.
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on battling crime in Baltimore
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined C4 and Bryan Nehman and discussed battling crime in Baltimore. Moore says increasing sentences for gun offenders can only go so far, but it's a good start to dealing with Baltimore's problem of violent crime. See the video above.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
New electric ferry route coming to Annapolis
A new ferry route is coming to the Annapolis area thanks to ta nearly 3 million dollar federal grant.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
Baltimore to host Cupid's Undie Run
Hundreds of people in Baltimore will run through the street in undergarments later this month for charity.
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Bay Journal
Cambridge cameo: Birders flock to rare snowy owl sighting
A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
