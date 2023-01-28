Memphis police will be releasing more audio and video from the Jan. 7 traffic stop which sent Tyre Nichols to a hospital, where he died days later. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink said in a Tuesday evening statement that the city will be holding all additional video and audio relating to the Jan. 7 traffic stop until it completes an administrative investigation, which should occur in the "coming weeks."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO