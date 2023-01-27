Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend, dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull died on Monday, according to an announcement from the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. The official cause of death is not yet known. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
NHL
Giroux leads 3 Stars of Week
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. FIRST STAR - CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS. Giroux led the NHL with 4-3-7,...
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals
The Blue Jackets have just one last game left before the All-Star Break. Columbus returns from its four-game Western swing to Nationwide Arena to welcome the Capitals on Tuesday night, with the Jackets hoping to snap a two-game losing skid to go into the break with momentum. BLUE JACKETS vs....
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Columbus
The Caps conclude what has been a rather unremarkable January on Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Washington entered the month on the heels of its best month of the season - a dominant December in which they rolled up an 11-2-2 record - but it has followed up with a decidedly ordinary 5-7-1 mark in the month of January.
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LEGEND BOBBY HULL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84
Some very sad news to report on in the hockey world on Monday morning as according to John Dietz of Daily Herald, Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Details surrounding Hull's passing are unknown at this time. Hull...
NHL
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
NHL
Meet your 2023 Jr. Avs
Meet the 2023 PeeWee Jr. Avs, who will compete at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. The PeeWee Jr. Avs will be representing the Colorado Avalanche at The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. Arapahoe Warriors Youth Hockey Association's PeeWee team earned this privilege by winning the Avalanche International Qualifier. They will leave for Quebec on Feb. 6th Best of luck to the Jr. Avs!
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Expressing Interest in 2 Coyotes’ Players
After some inconsistent play throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers seem to be figuring things out. They are heading into the all-star break red hot, having won seven of their past eight games, and are suddenly just three points shy of the Seattle Kraken for the top spot in the Pacific Division. It appears that they are finally playing at an elite level like so many had envisioned heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
Morrissey starts the comeback as Jets rally to beat Blues
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey might have had the quote of the night, but there weren't any microphones around. He just shouted it to anyone that could hear him over the goal horn and the massive ovation at Canada Life Centre. "Let's go!" Well, there might have been another word in...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days. The...
Yardbarker
Top 10 Calgary Flames moments from the first 50 games of 2022-23
The first 50 games of this season have been an emotional roller coaster for Calgary Flames fans. But we are here to celebrate the best moments from an up and down start to the season. Let’s take a look back on the top 10 moments from the first 50 games of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 30.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The Flames have assigned Duehr, Pelletier, and Gilbert to the AHL. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. January 29, 2023. The Flames have assigned forwards Walker Duehr and...
Comments / 0