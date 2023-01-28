ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 6

Reasonable Person
4d ago

Glad they have a bipartisan bill in the works to make ALL car theft a felony not just the ones worth over $2k

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file

A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff

An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
EVANS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
WESTMINSTER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora

AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins police officer hurt in rollover crash

A Fort Collins police officer was among two people hurt in a crash. It happened Saturday at 9 a.m. at South Lemay Avenue and East Mulberry Street. Police said the officer’s SUV had its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car. The impact of the crash caused the police SUV to roll onto its roof. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
607
Followers
9K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy