Reasonable Person
4d ago
Glad they have a bipartisan bill in the works to make ALL car theft a felony not just the ones worth over $2k
Juvenile arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a male juvenile in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
Police search for suspects in 10th and North Sheridan robbery
Denver police are asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Ghost gun and drugs found in stolen car, suspects arrested
Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
1310kfka.com
Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff
An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Greeley Police Department Responds After Arrest Video Goes Viral on Social Media
The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has responded to arrest footage making the rounds in Northern Colorado. The video in question went viral on social media, and on Monday (Jan. 30), FOX31 aired a report featuring the footage, which shows GPD officers using force on a man during an arrest gone awry.
Bodycam video shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of Taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Man shot trying to stop altercation in Fort Morgan, police say; Suspect arrested
A man was shot and wounded trying to stop an altercation between the male shooting suspect and a woman early Sunday morning, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department.
Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside
A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
sentinelcolorado.com
Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora
AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins police officer hurt in rollover crash
A Fort Collins police officer was among two people hurt in a crash. It happened Saturday at 9 a.m. at South Lemay Avenue and East Mulberry Street. Police said the officer’s SUV had its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car. The impact of the crash caused the police SUV to roll onto its roof. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
K2 Radio
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
Loveland church fire: Investigators followed footprints in snow to suspect's house
DENVER — A man arrested on suspicion of setting two small fires that damaged a Loveland church this month faces federal charges in the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said on Friday. Darion Ray Sexton, 21, of Loveland, was charged on Monday with one...
I-70 WB reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora
At least 4 vehicles involved in a crash forced the closure of westbound I-70 lanes between Colfax and Tower roads in Aurora.
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
