Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area

Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
Boise Police search for armed robbery suspects

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill at 1:22 pm on Tuesday, January 31st. Boise Police report two suspects wearing full masks displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding officers setup a perimeter and officers requested nearby schools shelter in place. Officers reportedly used an unmanned aerial vehicle and police K9 units to help search for suspects.
Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group

It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
