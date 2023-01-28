Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Caldwell Police: Substitute teacher arrested after recording, encouraging fights at middle school
BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Friday night. Police said Ettson Arreola "encouraged" the students to physically...
U of I President asks lawmakers for help following the killing of four students, fields questions on school's DEI budget
On Friday, University of Idaho president Scott Green made an emotional plea to lawmakers for an additional million dollars to help the school recover costs responding to the murder of four students in November. In front of the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee, Green asked budget writers to approve Gov. Brad...
2 Beautiful Ways to Uplift a Caldwell Police Officer with Advanced Cancer
CALDWELL, Idaho. Officer Jake Clinger is a family man, a proud Idahoan, and patriot. It is with pride and distinction that Officer Clinger has served the Caldwell Police Department and Boise's Treasure Valley. For more than 15 years, Clinger has donned the Blue and upheld the tenets of the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor.
Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare leads to police detaining juveniles
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At 5:15 pm Boise Police got a call that somebody had a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. When they got there, they detained several juveniles for having two airsoft guns. Police are still investigating exactly what happened.
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area
Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens
The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
Boise Police search for armed robbery suspects
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill at 1:22 pm on Tuesday, January 31st. Boise Police report two suspects wearing full masks displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding officers setup a perimeter and officers requested nearby schools shelter in place. Officers reportedly used an unmanned aerial vehicle and police K9 units to help search for suspects.
7 Years After Murder Idaho Killer Will Now Face Life In Prison
Canyon County, ID - It's been almost 8 years since 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez was shot and killed inside the home who at the time lived with her then-boyfriend Erasmo Diaz. June 11, 2015, Sanchez, court documents allege Erasmo Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend near Wilder in front of two of their children.
Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
You asked: How was Scott Yenor able to speak at Eagle High School?
EAGLE, Idaho — Editor's note -- KTVB is continuing to follow up with students and parents regarding this story. Check back for updates. Students from Eagle High School pushed back at guest speaker Boise State Professor Scott Yenor during their Thursday school lunch hour for talking about "the effect that feminism has had on our society."
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Idaho Teachers Are In The Top 15 For Lowest Pay In The Country
God bless our teachers, especially Idaho teachers - we often take them for granted. Most parents expect schools to be fully staffed with teachers, ready to mold our youth for the future. Not many parents ever stop to ask: "Will teachers still be around when my child goes to school?"
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Man killed after being hit by car in downtown Boise identified
BOISE, Idaho — The person who was struck and killed by a car in downtown Boise has now been identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office. On Jan. 23, Henry G. Reents, 79, of Boise was walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street toward State Street, when he was hit by a pickup truck turning left from 11th onto State St.
How To Get Sweet Revenge On The Idaho Homewrecker That Ruined Your Life
"I want to be a homewrecking-w$@%e when I grow up," said no little girl ever. Yet here you are, all grown-up and defiling a married man's wedding vows. His role in the affair is equally as despicable as yours, but you're the star of this show. JUSTIFYING the unjustifiable. You...
Kansas Lost Dog Found In Idaho Thanks To Caldwell Group
It's every person who loves a pet's worse fear. What happens when you lose your dog, cat, or another favorite animal? Animal care workers and veterinarians always tell us that our pets should be micro chipped. They say that if someone loses their four-legged furry family member, a microchip search can reunite lost pets with their families.
