WWE Stars Pick Royal Rumble Numbers, New Entrant Confirmed, Final Card and Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is In WWE
Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough. The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Second Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Card
The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber. The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GUNTHER Reacts to New WWE Royal Rumble Record, Teases Matches with Top Stars
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has declared himself General of The Ring following his performance at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Ring General entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #1 and was the last elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER set a new record for the longest time in a 30-man Royal Rumble Match with a time of 1 hour and 11 minutes. He took to Twitter today with a brief message to react to the record.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Star to Debut, No Holds Barred Title Match, Jade Cargill’s Record, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal defeated Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats. WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To MLW SuperFight Event
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella has been added to at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday. MLW issued the following:. Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella this Saturday in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz Requests Time Away from Impact Shortly After Signing New Contract
Tasha Steelz has reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling. Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment where Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the previous week, where they teamed with Bully Ray for a loss to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller brought up how their repeated losses are impacting the Steelz – Evans tag team, and how there’s tension between the two. Evans agreed there is some tension between the two, and that led to Steelz declaring that “this isn’t working,” then she walked out.
