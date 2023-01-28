Read full article on original website
NJPW Announces Future Plans For NJPW Strong – Details
On Monday morning, NJPW announced its plans for the future of NJPW Strong. An on-demand service, a rebranding of their United States-based live events to use the Strong name, and weekly TV content are planned. The first show under the Strong Live brand will happen on February 18th for the Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Fallout, Road to WrestleMania 39 Heats Up
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up. WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/2/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is In WWE
Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough. The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Star to Debut, No Holds Barred Title Match, Jade Cargill’s Record, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
New Match Added To MLW SuperFight Event
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella has been added to at MLW SuperFight’23 this Saturday. MLW issued the following:. Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella this Saturday in Philly at MLW SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III. Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher.
NJPW Issues Statement Confirming Kota Ibushi’s Departure, Wish Him Well On His Future Endeavors
As noted, top industry superstar Kota Ibushi is no longer under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. You can read that full report here. NJPW has since issued a press release confirming that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal defeated Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca defeated...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Updates, How Final Spots Will Be Decided, Updated Card
Several Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, and the final two spots will be decided next week. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW saw three Superstars earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber – Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,860 tickets and there are 728 left. The show is set up for 6,588 seats. WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for the show, but it will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble including what’s next for Bianca Belair after retaining the Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) w/ Julia Hart vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum. Red Velvet vs....
