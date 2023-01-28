Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is In WWE
Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough. The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen
Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T On GUNTHER: ‘He Is Going To Be a Major Player In WWE For a Long Time’
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the 30-Man Royal Rumble match and praised GUNTHER, who eliminated him. He thinks GUNTHER has big potential in WWE. “Gunther did an awesome job making...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Shares The Most Important Thing In Wrestling
While doing an interview on “WTF with Marc Maron,” AEW star Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Jericho shared his thoughts on what wrestling means to him and how the characters in wrestling are important. “Wrestling is all character,” Jericho told Maron. “The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Says He Never Got Put On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Honorary Uce discussed a number of different topics, including how he never got to share the screen with the company’s top act, Roman Reigns, until Triple H took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Fallout, Road to WrestleMania 39 Heats Up
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up. WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Star to Debut, No Holds Barred Title Match, Jade Cargill’s Record, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Comments On Having Buff Bagwell Be Part Of The nWo
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff talked about the decision to put Buff Bagwell and Scotty Riggs in the nWo. Bagwell joining the New World Order:. “I think putting Riggs into the NWO and because of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hypes Top Two Matches at WrestleMania 39
WWE released the following official match previews for the WrestleMania 39 co-main events, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed which match will air on Night...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Updates, How Final Spots Will Be Decided, Updated Card
Several Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, and the final two spots will be decided next week. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW saw three Superstars earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber – Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Second Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Card
The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber. The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s...
Comments / 0