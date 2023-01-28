Philadelphia is Looking to Increase Its Minimum Wage as Pennsylvania Enters Its 14th Year Without Doing the Same.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Beyond the Byline: Can we believe in Shapiro’s plan?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We all remember Tug McGraw, the flamboyant left-handed relief pitcher, who coined the phrase “Ya Gotta Believe” — which became the rallying cry for the 1973 New York Mets. What a simple, yet inspiring three-word phrase that was.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Hooper Island Lighthouse sold to Pennsylvania man
The historic Hooper Island Lighthouse off the Eastern Shore is off the market. Rich Cucé of Pennsylvania bought it for $200,000
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Pa. awards $200,000 for hemp-related proposals, unveils other grants opportunities
Acting Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded...
Pitt News
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Last summer, I worked for a state representative in my home state of Illinois. While I can’t promise that every representative is the same as the one that I worked for, at least a decent number will likely listen to their constituents. So when I ask you to reach...
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
2020 election-deniers oversee election policies in Pa., Arizona
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.
Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Pa. city among those with highest asking rent increases: report
Many cities saw their rent increase throughout the duration of 2022. For one city in Pennsylvania, increases in asking rent jumped by over 10 percent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
hallmonitor.org
City Council Report: Harrity and Driscoll Call for Higher Minimum Wage; Phillips Seeks Child Welfare Worker Hearing
Councilmembers Jim Harrity and Mike Driscoll introduced a resolution calling on the “Pennsylvania General Assembly to allow the City of Philadelphia to enact its own minimum wage laws, allowing the city to increase the starting hourly rate that’s been the same for the last 14 years.”. The minimum...
Nurses are suffering burnout, and that’s why there’s a shortage | PennLive letters
“Recently, the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania called on Gov. Josh Shapiro to address the nursing shortage throughout Pennsylvania. I’ll argue that the problem is not a shortage of qualified nurses. Rather, it’s a shortage of nurses willing to work in unsafe, punishing environments where they do not feel valued.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
Comments / 1