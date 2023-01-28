ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is Looking to Increase Its Minimum Wage as Pennsylvania Enters Its 14th Year Without Doing the Same.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2020 election-deniers oversee election policies in Pa., Arizona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.

Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

