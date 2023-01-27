Read full article on original website
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend: Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan confirmed to perform
Radio 1 has announced that acts including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie and The 1975 will be performing at its forthcoming Big Weekend.Presenter Greg James announced the lineup on his breakfast show on Monday morning (30 January).Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks have all been announced in the first wave of acts set to play the festival this summer.This year’s Big Weekend will take place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland from 26 - 28 May, with over 80,000 fans expected to attend.Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi said he was “very excited” about his forthcoming headline...
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was announced during the AFC Championship game tonight (January 29) on CBS. The 2023 Grammys will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast live on CBS. Styles joins a group of...
Watch K-Pop star Yoon from STAYC cover Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi
The K-Pop/pop-punk crossover era is now upon us
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
Detroit News
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Stormzy joins the BRIT Awards setlist as organisers confirm he will perform at annual event
The rapper, 29, is up for three awards at the show including British Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap act, and Mastercard Album Of The Year for This Is What I Mean.
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Taylor Swift casts trans model as love interest in music video
Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for her song "Lavender Haze" at midnight on Friday, in which her love interest is played by a trans model, Laith Ashley. He and some of Swift's fans applauded her for casting a trans man, giving representation to other trans people. "Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story," Laith Ashley, whose full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, wrote on Instagram. "You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical."Swift directed the music video, which is for the...
POPSUGAR
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023
When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
2023 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance Predictions
The Grammy Awards take place in February 2023 with Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and other chart-topping artists earning a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance. Here’s our prediction of who could win the Grammy in this category. Who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the...
thebrag.com
Triple J claims Taylor Swift was NOT banned from the Hottest 100
Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned, and Taylor Swift fans’ latest beef is with triple j’s Hottest 100. ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.
Luke Bryan Shares New Promo For ‘American Idol’ Season 21
With American Idol set to return in a few weeks, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a new promo of the popular singing competition show’s season 21. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a snapshot of the new promo as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming season. “21 years of making dreams come true on American Idol!” the country music hitmaker wrote. “Can’t wait to get this season started on February 19th on ABC.”
Kelly Clarkson Cover Taylor Swift, Fine Young Cannibals on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Over the past week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host provided fans with a handful of epic covers, including one from Taylor Swift and another that might be the world’s greatest karaoke song. On the show, Clarkson also welcomed a Seal to perform his most...
CMT
CMT Roundup: Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Caroline Jones with Alyssa Bonagura, Elle King, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and More Drop New Songs
Country music is boiling over with new music this week including fresh songs from the genre's leading men, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tyler Hubbard and more. Elle King also released her debut country album while RaeLynn shared a new song and Gabby Barrett's duet with Colton Dixon is out. Hear these new songs and more in the Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.
