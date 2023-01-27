ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
The Independent

Radio 1’s Big Weekend: Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan confirmed to perform

Radio 1 has announced that acts including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie and The 1975 will be performing at its forthcoming Big Weekend.Presenter Greg James announced the lineup on his breakfast show on Monday morning (30 January).Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks have all been announced in the first wave of acts set to play the festival this summer.This year’s Big Weekend will take place in Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland from 26 - 28 May, with over 80,000 fans expected to attend.Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi said he was “very excited” about his forthcoming headline...
Pitchfork

Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was announced during the AFC Championship game tonight (January 29) on CBS. The 2023 Grammys will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast live on CBS. Styles joins a group of...
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Detroit News

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
CBS LA

Taylor Swift casts trans model as love interest in music video

Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for her song "Lavender Haze" at midnight on Friday, in which her love interest is played by a trans model, Laith Ashley. He and some of Swift's fans applauded her for casting a trans man, giving representation to other trans people. "Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story," Laith Ashley, whose full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, wrote on Instagram. "You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical."Swift directed the music video, which is for the...
POPSUGAR

From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023

When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

2023 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance Predictions

The Grammy Awards take place in February 2023 with Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and other chart-topping artists earning a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance. Here’s our prediction of who could win the Grammy in this category. Who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the...
thebrag.com

Triple J claims Taylor Swift was NOT banned from the Hottest 100

Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned, and Taylor Swift fans’ latest beef is with triple j’s Hottest 100. ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Shares New Promo For ‘American Idol’ Season 21

With American Idol set to return in a few weeks, country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a new promo of the popular singing competition show’s season 21. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a snapshot of the new promo as well as a sneak peek into the upcoming season. “21 years of making dreams come true on American Idol!” the country music hitmaker wrote. “Can’t wait to get this season started on February 19th on ABC.”
CMT

CMT Roundup: Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Caroline Jones with Alyssa Bonagura, Elle King, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and More Drop New Songs

Country music is boiling over with new music this week including fresh songs from the genre's leading men, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tyler Hubbard and more. Elle King also released her debut country album while RaeLynn shared a new song and Gabby Barrett's duet with Colton Dixon is out. Hear these new songs and more in the Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.
