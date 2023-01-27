Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray might not return from torn ACL until midseason in 2023
Before he was fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters it would be unlikely that quarterback Kyler Murray will be ready to start the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and damaged meniscus in the right knee. Now there is a report that Murray might not be ready to return even by the midway point of the season. ...
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Won't Beg QB to Return for 2023 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting the decision from Aaron Rodgers while he continues to ponder his future, but the team reportedly won't be making a push to get him to return. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Packers don't plan on begging Rodgers to...
Bleacher Report
QB Hendon Hooker Says He's Best Player in 2023 Draft amid Recovery from Knee Injury
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker doesn't believe the torn ACL he suffered in November should significantly impact his stock ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Hooker told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero "he's still the best player in the draft." The 25-year-old threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in...
Bleacher Report
Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency
While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report
Fans Hype Patrick Mahomes for Beating Burrow's Bengals, Leading Chiefs to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!. Even with a high ankle sprain, Mahomes put together a gutsy performance...
Bleacher Report
Police: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge in Dallas
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas. Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reported police said he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they responded to reports of a man—who was not specified as Bennett—banging on doors. The police news release said officers...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Germaine Pratt: 'I Was Wrong' for Viral Video Reaction to Ossai Penalty
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt drew a lot of attention for his postgame reaction to the late penalty by teammate Joseph Ossai that helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Sunday's AFC Championship Game. On Monday, Pratt apologized for his actions. "It's a reaction anyone could have who's competitive. I love...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M
As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
Quinnen Williams deletes savage tweet roasting Jets’ anemic offense
While watching both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks get hurt in Sunday’s NFC Championship loss to Philadelphia, Quinnen Williams deleted a tweet roasting the Jets’ anemic offense.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
