Alabama State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market

When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray might not return from torn ACL until midseason in 2023

Before he was fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters it would be unlikely that quarterback Kyler Murray will be ready to start the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and damaged meniscus in the right knee. Now there is a report that Murray might not be ready to return even by the midway point of the season. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency

While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report

Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M

As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
WASHINGTON STATE

