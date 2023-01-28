Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz updates GLE-Class with new PHEV for 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been updated for 2024, though it's difficult to tell on the surface. It does have tweaked front and rear fascias, and the interior has the new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. But all the noteworthy updates are buried deeper with powertrain revisions and feature changes, the biggest of which is the GLE 400 e 4Matic plug-in hybrid.
Autoblog
Insurance companies refusing to carry some Hyundai and Kia models over thefts
Several local news outlets and now CNN have reported that State Farm Insurance and Progressive Insurance are refusing to issue new policies on certain Hyundai and Kia models, and raising rates for current policyholders that own the two brands. The problem is out-of-control theft rates of Kia models from 2011 to 2021 that are started with a physical key, and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 that also use a key. The automakers, both part of the Hyundai Group, did not designed those vehicles engine immobilizers. After a group of kids in Wisconsin calling themselves the "Kia Boyz" posted a TikTok video showing how easily these particular models cars could be stolen, Hyundai and Kia theft rates have gone ballistic over the past two years.
Autoblog
Mazda CX-70 will be joining the CX-90 this year
This is going to be a big year for Mazda. It's kicking off with the just revealed 2024 CX-90. But speaking with Mazda North America President and CEO Jeff Guyton, that's just the first big development. He told us that the upcoming CX-70 will also be released this year. The CX-70 will be built on the same platform as the CX-90, which means it will be rear-drive-biased and have a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder and a mild-hybrid straight-six on offer. But it will be smaller, with two rows of seats.
Autoblog
Hyundai, Kia recall new Santa Fe, Sorento PHEVs due to fuel leak
Hyundai and Kia are recalling two of their new plug-in hybrid models to address a potential defect with their fuel tanks. The twin automakers have processed several warranty claims that were traced to tanks produced by a single supplier prior to a shortage-related shutdown in April, 2022. All tanks produced since then are correct, limiting the number of vehicles involved to just a few hundred — 326 Santa Fes and 34 Sorentos.
Brazil wants to abandon a 34,000-ton warship in international waters, and it could become one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean
The ship was going to Turkey to be dismantled, but was not allowed to enter as it is believed to be laden with asbestos. Brazil did not want it back.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1984 Toyota Van LE
Toyota made tons of yen selling various members of the LiteAce/TownAce van family in Japan, starting in the early 1970s, and sales of the an Americanized version of the MasterAce Surf began here in the 1984 model year (just in time to compete with Chrysler's then-new minivans). Because Toyota was already selling the Hilux pickup truck as the Toyota Truck, it made sense to call the MasterAce the Toyota Van, and that's what we've got for today's Junkyard Gem: a first-year Van LE with just about every possible factory option, found in a self-service yard just south of Denver.
Autoblog
Barrett-Jackson rundown: 2024 GMC Hummer EV, Colin Powell's Corvette and more
The echoes of the last hammer fall at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale Auction have disappeared into the Arizona night, as have the record crowds and the traffic jams. During the Super Saturday charity auctions, three main attractions drove onto the dais for bidding:. Late U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff...
Autoblog
Prior Design VW ID. Buzz embellishes the electric box with attitude
We imagine that after the Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets here in 2024, the revived bus is going to seed a fertile aftermarkett ecosystem. The tuner shoots are already showing in Europe, Germany's Ququq showing a camping kit called the BusBox-4, Alpincamper its full-on camper conversion, Norway's Zyrus Engineering showing a carbon fiber aero kit design, and Germany's Irmscher leaning into a Fast & Furious look. Staying in Germany, Prior Design is more known for the addenda it designs for supercars, but has turned its eye on the ID. Buzz. The reborn Bulli being effectively a spartan rectangle, there's not much to be done for tuning and not much needs to be done. The Prior kit in that case is mostly linear embellishments, starting with a front lip spoiler and extended carbon fiber corners for the diamond grille.
Autoblog
2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row SUV revealed, with your choice of inline-6 or PHEV
Mazda's first product using its new rear-drive-biased platform and range of plug-in hybrid and inline-six engines is the CX-60 SUV. But it's not coming to America. For us, the automaker is leading with the three-row 2024 Mazda CX-90. And compared with the CX-9 that it effectively replaces, the new Mazda CX-90 is bigger, more powerful, more efficient and more luxurious.
Autoblog
Tesla has growing competition in China — these are the most popular electric SUV challengers
China is the biggest market for electric cars in the world and a crucial region for Tesla, the world leader in battery-powered car sales. But the country's electric vehicle market is ripe with competition from established automakers and startups alike. Although the Tesla Model Y was the second-best-selling electrified SUV in China in 2022, lots of other models are making things difficult for Elon Musk.
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo flagship EV due in 2027 with 18-minute recharge time
Last July, Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imperato said his Italian concern would develop a new battery-electric vehicle in the U.S. that would launch here in 2027. It would take the new top spot in the lineup, being larger than the Stelvio, full of tech and full of performance. During the launch of the Tonale in Japan, the boss shared provisional specs of the "high-performance SUV" with Automotive News Europe. The pack of some unknown size would juice motors putting out from 300 to 800 horsepower in the standard range, and around 1,000 horsepower in a Quadrifoglio trim. Here's the big stat: In ANE's words, an 800-volt architecture would enable "recharging times of 18 minutes max, [Imperato] said."
Autoblog
This electric pedal assist bike is designed for the outdoorsy family
For the outgoing family that loves an outdoor adventure, Urban Arrow Family bikes could be the mobility you’ve been hoping for. The electric pedal assist bicycles are designed for active families that like to ride together around the city or park. Urban Arrow claims its Family bike can carry up to four passengers in the “cargo” section. With the help of the electric pedal assist it can reach up to 15.5 miles per hour and can provide 31 miles of range when fully charged. The Urban Arrow Family bike has a max weight capacity of 551 pounds and a wide array of accessories to choose from. Learn more at na.urbanarrow.com.
Autoblog
Jeep 'Death Wobble' class action settlement includes warranty extension, reimbursement
Jeep owners are among the most loyal and rabid fans of any vehicle brand out there. The number of Jeep-related events, accessories, and media entities is staggering. All that Jeep positivity is impressive, but there’s one significant problem that unites the brand’s owners like no other: “Death Wobble.” The issue became so widespread that owners banded together on a class action suit, and we recently learned the case's outcome.
Autoblog
The first 2024 Ford Mustang sells for $565,000 at auction
Ford's new seventh-generation Mustang will soon land on dealer lots across the nation, and the first example has already been spoken for. It sold for a whopping $565,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction held in January 2023, and the sale's proceeds are going to a good cause. Barrett-Jackson offered VIN 001...
Autoblog
VinFast lowers VF 8 prices, increases range, which changes maybe nothing
Nascent EV automaker VinFast is spending January trying to find its feet in the rapidly shifting U.S. market, some of the wobbles self-inflicted. After bringing a first batch of VF8 crossovers to the West Coast in December, reservation holders were informed every unit on the cargo ship was a previously unheard of "limited release" variant called the City Edition set aside "for VinFirst Pioneer customers only." In a letter to expectant shoppers, VinFast said City Edition came with a 179-mile range instead of the 260-mile or 277-mile range promised in April last year. Not only that, the automaker delayed its battery subscription program that was going to cost $169 per month for the VF 8 and give customers unlimited miles. New pricing for the VF8 was $56,700 for the City Edition Eco, the City Edition Plus starting at $63,700, and a base VF 8 Eco starting at $60,200 whenever it arrives. All those prices include the $1,200 destination fee. A California-only lease program starts at $519 a month.
Autoblog
Toyota reportedly planning performance-oriented Prius GRMN
High on the list of sentences we never thought we'd write is this: Toyota is planning a sportier evolution of the Prius with modifications such as a performance-tuned suspension system, according to a recent report. The model could make its debut in Japan by the end of 2024. While nothing...
Autoblog
BMW recalls certain i4 and iX models due to faulty external noise generators
BMW is recalling 3,431 electric vehicles because the sound generator used when backing up might fail. Specifically, certain examples of the 2022-2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 (1,988 vehicles) and 2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50 (1,443 vehicles) are being recalled. BMW says the external artificial noise generator control unit “may, sporadically, experience a...
Autoblog
GM profits beat expectations as company builds momentum going into 2023
General Motors expects its earnings momentum to grow this year on higher production volumes after reporting a better-than-expected profit in the last three months of 2022. The Detroit automaker reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $2.12 a share on Tuesday, beating analysts’ projection for $1.67 a share. That surpassed a $1.35 per share a year ago but came in below $2.25 per share in the third quarter.
Autoblog
Ford boosting Mustang Mach-E production, cutting price by up to $5,900
Ford says it will drop the price of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover while simultaneously ramping up production in 2023. Customers can expect to see price drops as steep as nearly $6,000 for upper-trim models in what amounts to a fairly significant correction to the repeated, large price hikes of 2022. And if you've already ordered a 2023, don't worry; Ford says you'll be taken care of too.
Autoblog
Future Classic: 1999-2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen
Given the company’s now-defunct status, you could argue that all Saabs are future classics. Even the final round of cars from the era of General Motors ownership deserve their place in history. Seriously, how hot was the last 9-5? Handsome design and quirky features were hallmarks of the Saab...
Comments / 0