Nascent EV automaker VinFast is spending January trying to find its feet in the rapidly shifting U.S. market, some of the wobbles self-inflicted. After bringing a first batch of VF8 crossovers to the West Coast in December, reservation holders were informed every unit on the cargo ship was a previously unheard of "limited release" variant called the City Edition set aside "for VinFirst Pioneer customers only." In a letter to expectant shoppers, VinFast said City Edition came with a 179-mile range instead of the 260-mile or 277-mile range promised in April last year. Not only that, the automaker delayed its battery subscription program that was going to cost $169 per month for the VF 8 and give customers unlimited miles. New pricing for the VF8 was $56,700 for the City Edition Eco, the City Edition Plus starting at $63,700, and a base VF 8 Eco starting at $60,200 whenever it arrives. All those prices include the $1,200 destination fee. A California-only lease program starts at $519 a month.

1 DAY AGO