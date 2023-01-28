Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
Tyler Kerlin, Bryce Zeiders lead Red Land boys hoops to 45-41 MPC Keystone win over Hershey
Red Land picked up an impressive 45-41 divisional road victory against Hershey Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Bryce Zeiders combined for 29 points to spark the Patriots offensively. Kerlin led all players with 18 points, while Zeiders netted 11 points of his own. Logan Richards paced the Trojans with 11 points....
Photos: Central Dauphin blows past Carlisle, Spring Grove to reach District 3 Team Wrestling semifinals
The top-seeded Central Dauphin Rams looked the part of the best team in District 3 in their opening matchups in the district team wrestling championships. CD took down No. 16 Carlisle, 54-9, in its first-round match and followed with a 52-15 victory over No. 9 Spring Grove in the quarterfinal round.
Duce Middleton scores 24 as West Perry boys down James Buchanan in MPC Colonial game
Duce Middletown scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as West Perry defeated James Buchanan, 58-43, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Middleton sank 10-of-12 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Si Twigg added 14 for the Mustangs. Drew Crouse and Luke...
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Lower Dauphin boys hoops past Palmyra 58-45
Lower Dauphin jumped out to a halftime lead and pulled away down the stretch in a 58-45 divisional victory over Palmyra Tuesday. The Falcons led 32-27 by intermission and outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Three different Falcons reached double figures, led by Charlie...
Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis earns second Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote win
For the second time this year, Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis is on top of the Mid-Penn. The Trojan’s sharpshooter earned the top spot in this past week’s Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote after scoring 22 points in a victory over Lower Dauphin. DeDonatis took home 58.75...
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Jordyn Steindl sparks State College girls hoops in MPC Commonwealth victory against Chambersburg
State College bested Chambersubrg 65-39 Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown. The Little Lions led 30-19 by the intermission and didn’t let the Trojans battle back into contention. Jordyn Steindl’s 21-point night provided the spark for the Little Lions offensively. Diana Tsarnakova finished the contest with 12 points, while...
Owen Schlager’s 19-point outing propels Trinity boys hoops past Middletown
Trinity jumped out to a sizable early lead and kept Middletown at bay as the Shamrocks earned a 57-49 divisional victory Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 19-2 by the end of the first quarter. Owen Schlager turned in another strong performance, pacing the Shamrocks with 19 points. Mike Bednostin netted 11...
Jayla Koser drops 23 points, Middletown downs Trinity in pivotal Capital Division game
This budding rivalry between Middletown and Trinity may surface again in the coming weeks. For now, the Blue Raiders are the side being chased. Jayla Koser scored 23 points and fellow guard Addison Huber notched 12 as Middletown landed 16 points in the final quarter Tuesday to take down the Shamrocks 45-39 in a key Mid-Penn Capital Division bout.
Trinity boys and girls swimmers down James Buchanan in MPC Colonial dual meet
Trinity picked up a pair of team victories against James Buchanan in a divisional dual meet Tuesday. The Shamrock boys earned a 92-41 win, while the girls captured a 92-47 victory. Ryan Lee, James Gaudion, and Josiah Garber each brought home two individual wins to spark the Shamrocks. Lee won...
Gettysburg swimmers sweep Cedar Cliff in MPC Keystone dual meet
Gettysburg picked up a pair of impressive wins against Cedar Cliff in divisional action Tuesday. The Warrior boys earned a 124-42 win, while the girls secured a 101-79 victory. Zach Turner and Sam Nelson each brought home a pair of individual victories that paced the Warriors. Turner won the 50...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 31, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jayla Koser, Middletown – Koser scored 23 points in Middletown’s Capital Division victory over Trinity.
Mia Libby hits 1,000-point mark as Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball bests Gettysburg in MPC Colonial contest
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 69-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Mia Libby scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Libby eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the sixth Greencastle-Antrim player in school history to reach the milestone. Rylee Henson (21 points) and Haley Noblit (14 points) also paced G-A, who improved to 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the division.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 1, 2023
Milton Hershey at CD East, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Undefeated Cedar Cliff cruises past Milton Hershey 52-20 on Senior Night
Cedar Cliff (19-0) set the tone right out of the gates as the Colts secured an emphatic 52-20 home victory against Milton Hershey. The Colts led 19-4 by the end of the first quarter and 36-11 at the intermission. Alexis Buie led a strong offensive contingent that saw 9 different...
Mechanicsburg girls hoops clip Mifflin County 36-31 in MPC Keystone tilt
Mechanicsburg rode a strong first half and a well-balanced offensive performance to a 36-31 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Wildcats led 16-8 at the intermission and held off the Huskies in the second half. The trio of Priya Loran, Gracen Nutt, and Lauren Lebo combined for 29 points...
Julian Christopher, Jaydon Smith pace Carlisle to MPC Commonwealth victory over Altoona
The Carlisle boys basketball team defeated Altoona, 51-40, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Julian Christopher paced the Carlisle attack with 16 points. Jaydon Smith added 14 more for the Thundering Herd, who improved to 11-7 overall and 5-6 in divisional play. --
Jack Kennedy, Alex Long help lift Camp Hill boys basketball past Susquehanna Township
Jack Kennedy scored 17 points and Alex Long added 16 more as the Camp Hill boys basketball team swept its season series with Susquehanna Township, 76-60, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Tuesday night. Tommy Corbin added 13 points for the Lions. Micah Reeves (8 points) hit two key...
Cumberland Valley standout Jill Jekot hopeful for quick return to the court
For a competitor like Jill Jekot, watching her Cumberland Valley teammates tangle with rival Central Dauphin Monday was a real lesson in patience. The celebration did make it easier. “They wanted it so badly. Sienna Manns played point guard the whole game. She was awesome. She handled the pressure really...
