Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles
The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
Reich's offensive background helped him land Carolina job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said Frank Reich’s strong and qualified background as an offensive-minded coach is one of the primary reasons he hired him as the team’s new head coach. And, ultimately, one of the reasons the Panthers passed on bringing back...
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
Jason Peters becomes NFL’s oldest active player with Tom Brady’s retirement
Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters is now the NFL’s oldest active player. Tom Brady announced today that he’s retiring at the age of 45, and that means the 41-year-old Peters is now the oldest player in the NFL. Peters becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and it’s...
Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
Patrick Mahomes is a Top 5 QB of all-time according to Nick's latest QB tiers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach praise of Patrick Mahomes. Veach said the win vs. Cincinnati Bengals “adds to his [Mahomes] already great legacy.”
NFL offseason storylines to watch: Tom Brady retires; Can Eagles retain their free agents?
As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVII, the 30 teams not playing in the Big Game are preparing for the 2023 season. The league still has one more game to go before the craziness of the NFL offseason begins, especially with free agency less than two months away and the draft less than three months away.
