South Lake Tahoe, CA

KOLO TV Reno

City of South Lake Tahoe begins work on repairing potholes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has begun to repair potholes created by the record-breaking precipitation the area has seen. “With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our City streets. Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
The Associated Press

California, Nevada get more snow from new winter storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system. The California Highway Patrol escorted Interstate 5 traffic over Tejon Pass north Los Angeles due to snow. Chains were required for travel on several other Southern California mountain routes. The low-pressure system moved into Northern California on Sunday, leaving blustery and cold conditions in its wake as it moved south. Frost and freeze warnings were issued for parts of the coast and the interior.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Reno

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New research says feeding mountain chickadees is OK

RENO, Nev. — New research recently released shows feeding mountain chickadees has no negative impact on the species as long as a few simple rules are followed. Chickadee Ridge overlooking Lake Tahoe has become a popular snowshoe and cross-country ski destination for those hoping to experience feeding the tiny black-capped birds, often from the palm of one’s hand. The new research from the University of Nevada, Reno goes against what Nevada Department of Wildlife officials have said over the years that for the sake of wildlife, they shouldn’t be fed.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV
travel2next.com

20 Waterfalls in California

California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

ER opens in Spanish Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
MINDEN, NV
Surfline

Approachable Size, Sunny Skies for North/Central CA

Long swell travel distance means lengthy lulls between sets. Not too small, not too big, and maybe just right. Northern and Central California’s next round of WNW swell isn’t going to be an XL affair. And thank goodness for that. Finding surf in your wheelhouse is much easier than when the Pacific Ocean is spitting out storms on the other side of the Date Line, instead of right on California’s doorstep. Distant storm tracks can also lead to pleasant weather, as is the case this time around with clear skies and favorable winds accompanying the waves through the middle of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

