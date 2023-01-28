DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.

