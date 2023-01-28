ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of beating child's mother while out on bond for shooting woman

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway

A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
FLINT, MI
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Exploring Tyre Nichols’ death and how racism shows up in police work

Recently released body camera footage revealed Tyre Nichols, a Black man, being restrained and beaten by Black male police officers on January 7th in Memphis. The 29-year-old father of a four-year-old son, died in a hospital three days later. Police officers say they originally pulled Nichols over for driving erratically....
MEMPHIS, MI

