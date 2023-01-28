Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘You’re stupid’: Teen blasts judge after man who shot her in Detroit released, arrested again
DETROIT – A man who shot and robbed a young woman in December is back in jail again after being arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic violence. Torrion Hudson, 22, has been in and out of jail over the past year for different crimes and one of his victims said she is frightened.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of beating child's mother while out on bond for shooting woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway
A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple talks down man who entered Wyandotte Tim Hortons with loaded gun
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – It was a split-second decision made by Brian Gottschalk and Anita Stinson that potentially saved lives after a man walked into a Tim Hortons with a loaded gun. “When I saw him lay the gun on the table, I just wanted to get his attention and...
Mom of teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
Suspect charged with first-degree murder of man found dead on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
Rayquin Desean Patrick of Detroit has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after 22-year-old John Williams’ body was found on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit last week.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, dumping of body on Southfield freeway ramp
Rayquin Desean Patrick was charged Tuesday with first degree, and remanded to jail. Michigan State Police say this was not a random incident and that the two knew each other.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Speeding driver from Sterling Heights caught with loaded rifle, pistol, drum magazine
WARREN, Mich. – A 21-year-old driver from Sterling Heights was pulled over for speeding and discovered to have a loaded rifle, a loaded pistol, and a drum magazine inside the car, police said. The traffic stop was made Tuesday (Jan. 31) in the area of 8 Mile and Dequindre...
DPD Chief says man who 'violently assaulted' pregnant woman shouldn't have been out on bond after gas station robbery, police chase
A Detroit man who was out on bond for a December armed robbery that left a young woman in critical condition has been arrested again, this time for “violently assaulting” a pregnant woman.
Detroit man crashes into median wall after being shot 3 times on Lodge Freeway; MSP asking for tips to find suspect
Michigan State Police have closed a portion of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit as they investigate a shooting that caused a crash, causing delays for drivers during the afternoon commute.
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster woman loses life savings to thieves pretending to be members of law enforcement
INKSTER, Mich. – Police say thieves are pretending to be members of law enforcement to get your money, which is precisely what happened to an Inkster woman who said she lost her life savings because of it. The sophisticated scam targets people all over Metro Detroit, costing some victims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police ask for help locating missing 34-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who failed to return home. According to Detroit police, Demarco Gregory left his house on the 18600 block of Snowden Street on Jan. 25 around 4:20 p.m. A news release states that Gregory was last...
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
fox2detroit.com
Family still searching for answers after Detroit father of 4 fatally shot during robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demetrius Jones, a married father of four, was gunned down on October 12, 2020, and his family is still looking for answers. According to authorities, 46-year-old Jones was found shot to death inside a house on Greenway between Howell and Northfield on Detroit's west side. "It...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
wdet.org
Exploring Tyre Nichols’ death and how racism shows up in police work
Recently released body camera footage revealed Tyre Nichols, a Black man, being restrained and beaten by Black male police officers on January 7th in Memphis. The 29-year-old father of a four-year-old son, died in a hospital three days later. Police officers say they originally pulled Nichols over for driving erratically....
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Comments / 0