A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO