Topeka, KS

St. Joseph Post

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban

WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

'School choice' is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what's taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

U.S. teachers would get $60K minimum salary if bill passes

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to...
ALABAMA STATE
St. Joseph Post

State Attorneys General seek year-round E-15

Last week, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led a bipartisan coalition of seven Attorneys General urging the Biden Administration to follow the law and allow the sale of year-round E-15. Federal law permits Governors to request that the EPA issue the regulations allowing E15 and requires the EPA to issue...
IOWA STATE
