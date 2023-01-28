The Vermilion Saiolrs Junior Varsiity girls basketball team traveled to the Edison Chargers for a cross-over SBC game Tuesday evening. The Sailors lost 28-53. Leading the scoring for the Sailors were Abby Gawry with 10 points and Joscelyn Alvarado with 7 points. Also scoring for the Sailors were Maria Reyna with 4 points, Giana Soto with 3 points, and Katie Stark and Camrin Lowder with two points each. Gracie Rang led the Chargers with 18 points.

