Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.

3 HOURS AGO