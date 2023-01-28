ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Venom Ventures Partners with Everscale, Announces $5 Million Strategic Investment

A new-gen VC fund and a high-performance blockchain are going to collaborate in expanding the reach of decentralized solutions across the globe. In addition, this partnership will cement VVF's position as a leading VC lab in the Abu Dhabi region. Venom Ventures Fund invests $5 million in Everscale, starts massive...
u.today

Ripple Sold $226 Million Worth of XRP in Q4, Here Are Other Key Insights

Crypto company Ripple, which specializes in cross-border money transfers, has reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Ripple's report included not only key metrics describing the company's direct operations, but also a performance review of XRPL, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem used by the company. Cross-border business. According to the report, Ripple's...
u.today

B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution for Brokers with B2Core Integration

As a global provider of liquidity and technology for the Forex and crypto markets, B2Broker is further broadening its white-label platform offerings. Now, the company has introduced a complete white label Match-Trader package. This solution offers cost-effective and easily accessible prices combined with an integrated B2Core system. Previously, in 2022, B2Broker had already fully integrated cTrader. With its continuously expanding product portfolio, B2Broker ensures that its customers always have access to the latest technology and services.
u.today

Hamilton Lane, $830 Billion Investing Heavyweight, Comes to Polygon (MATIC): Details

Hamilton Lane's $2.1 billion fund kicks off on Polygon Network (MATIC) A NASDAQ-listed investment firm with over $829 billion in assets under management (AUM) unveils its pioneering solution for retail investors. It leverages Polygon network (MATIC) tokenization instruments to dramatically lower the barrier of entry for enthusiasts. Hamilton Lane's $2.1...
u.today

Liquid Staking Derivatives Flow as Ethereum Community Eyes Shanghai

The crypto market is on a roll right now, and for Ethereum users it’s proving a particularly enjoyable trip. Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) are seeing massive in-flows from users who can’t get enough of that sweet, sweet yield. With the Shanghai upgrade, which would make staked ETH unlockable, looming, everyone’s on LSD.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says

Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
u.today

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Flare (FLR) Maintains 17% WTD, Here Are 3 Reasons Boosting Price

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 540% Burn Increase as Breakout Becomes Possibility

u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 4,506%, Burning Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu

u.today

Ripple v. SEC: Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for Lawsuit Based on This Ruling in Ally Case

u.today

Lido Finance (LDO) Price Drop Caused by This Group of Traders

u.today

SHIB Payments Expand Even Further with This Integration, Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for XRP, DOGE up 6% Amid Market Slump: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.
u.today

Here's How XRP Price Could Act If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Lawyer Assumes

As became known yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officially recognized that the sale of LBRY Credits (LBC) tokens on the secondary market was not a case of selling unregistered securities. Amid the positive news, the LBC price surged more than 80% and at one point was up more than 280%.
u.today

Current Massive 5,572% SHIB Burn Rate Spike Not What It Seems: Details

u.today

XRP Ledger Adds EUR Transfer Capabilities via Bitstamp Listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced support for EUR-backed IOUs on the XRP Ledger. This implies that Bitstamp customers can now take advantage of XRP Ledger to transfer EUR across the network. Speaking on expanded support on Twitter, Bitstamp wrote: "We're expanding our IOU Services on XRPL. You can now use...
u.today

Cardano Djed Stablecoin Goes Live: Details

u.today

Cardano Social Interest Explodes as Innovations Launch, ADA Outperforms Top 10

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Staked on Lido Finance Sets New Milestone: Details

