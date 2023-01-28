ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Best Outdoor Places To Help You Relax & Unwind In El Paso

Life can be very stressful. Sometimes you have days where your personal life, work, money issues, etc, all pile up & it can be too much at times. When that happens, it's important to take a step back & breathe. Maybe the best thing is to get away for a while; but where do you go? Where's the best place to go to relax in El Paso?
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs  Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

1 person killed in off-road crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site. Both drivers were taken to the area […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Public meetings underway for short-term rental ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first public meetings for short-term rentals, including AirBnb’s start this week. The city is discussing proposed amendments to the short-term rental ordinance. Currently there are more than 1,500 of these types of rental properties in El Paso.The ordinance would add restrictions such as maximum occupant loads, minimum parking requirements, […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso

First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
