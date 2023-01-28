Read full article on original website
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
KFOX 14
Drivers heading east during Texas Winter storm return to El Paso
VAN HORN, Texas (KFOX14) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
El Paso Ranks #1 City In Texas to Say ‘I Do’, Among Top 10 In the Nation
If you're planning a wedding and keeping your costs down is at the top of the list, there are few places better than El Paso to tie the knot in. According to a financial-services website, El Paso is the #1 city in Texas to get married. The finding was part of the recently released "2023’s Best Places to Get Married."
Best Outdoor Places To Help You Relax & Unwind In El Paso
Life can be very stressful. Sometimes you have days where your personal life, work, money issues, etc, all pile up & it can be too much at times. When that happens, it's important to take a step back & breathe. Maybe the best thing is to get away for a while; but where do you go? Where's the best place to go to relax in El Paso?
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
KFOX 14
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
Officials: El Paso, West Texas seeing large surge of youth involved in violent felonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data. According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent […]
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition
EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
Sunland Park family seeks help with GoFundMe after mobile home catches fire
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – After a mobile home burst into flames in Sunland Park Friday morning, the homeowner, Fernando Motta is asking our community help to recover with a GoFundMe page. Sunland Park Fire Department received a call from Border Patrol about a fire that spread from a shed to the inside of […]
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
1 person killed in off-road crash at Red Sands
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site. Both drivers were taken to the area […]
Public meetings underway for short-term rental ordinance
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first public meetings for short-term rentals, including AirBnb’s start this week. The city is discussing proposed amendments to the short-term rental ordinance. Currently there are more than 1,500 of these types of rental properties in El Paso.The ordinance would add restrictions such as maximum occupant loads, minimum parking requirements, […]
New Hip-Hop Themed Cookie Chain on El Paso’s West Side Does its Cookies ‘Thicc’
The gourmet cookie market has discovered El Paso and they’re coming for our waistline. Yet another fresh-baked cookie franchise has opened in our city, but I ain’t mad at them. I mean, who isn’t down with more dessert options? Especially when it’s warm, gooey cookies. Cookie...
1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso
First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
news4sanantonio.com
Far east El Paso dog attack captured on video; victims upset with police response time
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men who were attacked by two pit bulls in far east El Paso Sunday said they are upset that it took almost an hour for police to respond to their call for help. “It’s just upsetting that it took that long after so...
KVIA
El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
