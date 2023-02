CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The FIU women's tennis team notched its first top-25 win of the season on Sunday after downing No. 18 UCLA, 4-1, in the ITA Kickoff Consolation match at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Freshman Katerina Mandelikova record the clincher in No. 5 singles to secure the win, as FIU moves to 2-1 on the season while the 18th-ranked Bruins drop to 1-2 after the weekend.

